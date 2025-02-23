Skylar Diggins-Smith's Owls teammate takes shot at crowd, backing her bold declaration 

Skylar Diggins-Smith and Courtney Williams have been leading the Lunar Owls in an impressive start to the Unrivaled league. However, the team lost to the Rose BC on Friday courtesy of Angel Reese’s historic 22 points and 21 rebounds, which was the league’s first-ever 20-20 performance.

Ad

The Rose win caused mixed reactions from the crowd as they witnessed the Lunar Owls’ first loss in the tournament. Williams aired her frustration to the crowd for booing the team following their loss in an interview with Lindsay Gibbs.

“I don’t know why it was mixed. We lose one game and everyone is in shambles. It’s like you win the Super Bowl because you beat the Lunar Owls. We’ve been doing this since day one. And no, I’m serious, like, check the stats. We’ve literally been showing up every single day, even in preseason,” she said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Williams lamented why people did not want them to win, before echoing teammate Diggins-Smith’s earlier declaration that their team has been carrying the league.

“For some reason, people don’t want us to win. I don’t understand it. I don’t get it. I don’t understand this reaction from the crowd, because the stats don’t lie. We was 8-0 before yesterday and now we (are) 9-1. How are we not carrying this league?” She said.

Ad

Despite the loss to Rose, the Lunar Owls became the first team to clinch a playoff spot in the Unrivaled League after bouncing back against the Laces on Saturday.

Diggins-Smith’s declaration came after the Owls’ playoff-clinching win, where she emphasized that their team takes the tournament very seriously.

“Our club has been carrying this league since day one. We’ve been taking it serious. We’ve made everybody raise their level of play. And tonight we showed why we’re still number one,” she said.

Ad

The Owls have a 3.5-game separation with the second-seed Laces, who hold a 5-4 win-loss record.

Skylar Diggins-Smith uses Unrivaled to be better for the WNBA season

The heat of the Unrivaled playoff race is just one test of improvement for Skylar-Diggins Smith as she prepares for the 2025 WNBA season.

Diggins-Smith said that the main reason why she joined the new league was to improve as a player by competing against some of the best in the world.

Ad

“The quality of competition that’s going to be there, I’m a firm believer that iron sharpens iron," she said.

Diggins-Smith also said that the league will benefit players for next season as they are all competing at a high level during the offseason.

Diggins-Smith will continue to be a part of the Seattle Storm next season with the hopes of finally notching up her first WNBA title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback