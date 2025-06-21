"Slay baby" - Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull & others rave over Aliyah Boston's pre-game fashion on Fever gameday

The Indiana Fever opened a three-game road trip on Thursday with a visit to Chase Center to take on the Golden State Valkyries.

Ad

The Fever players dressed for the occasion. Aliyah Boston wore blue jeans with a white top and high-heeled shoes. The Fever center on Friday shared photos of her pre-game outfit and used a heart emoji on Instagram to caption the collection.

Ad

Trending

Caitlin Clark promptly reacted to the pictures:

“Slay baby”

Lexie Hull did likewise:

“more 3s please!!!!”

Fever backup guard Sydney Colson wrote:

“Finish ur book”

Damiris Dantis and the Fever social media team added hearts as reactions.

Washington Mystics star Aaliyah Edwards joined the fun:

“👌🏾Now walk off”

Clark and Co. react to Aliyah Boston's IG photos on Friday. [photo: @aliyah.boston/IG]

The Indiana Fever, as they often do, showcased their players’ pre-game outfits on X. Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull, Brianna Turner and Sophie Cunningham arrived in Indiana Pacers gear, showing their support for the team in its battle against the OKC Thunder in the NBA Finals.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sydney Colson stood out with her bright orange and white combo. Damiris Dantis entered the arena wearing a black blouse under a black blazer. She had gray pants and black/white Air Jordans to complete the look.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston lead two other Fever players in All-Star voting

The WNBA announced on Friday that the first fan voting results for the All-Star Game are in. Unsurprisingly, Caitlin Clark, the most sought-after player in the league, took pole position with 515,993 votes. Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston came in third with 446,961 votes.

Two other Fever players, Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hul,l were also recognized by the fans. Mitchell amassed 277,664 votes (7th) while Hull garnered 217,438 (9th).

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Fever have the most players in the top 10. The New York Liberty, represented by Breanna Stewart (5th) and Sabrina Ionescu (8th), also have multiple players in the list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More