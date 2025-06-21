"Slay baby" - Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull & others rave over Aliyah Boston's pre-game fashion on Fever gameday

The Indiana Fever opened a three-game road trip on Thursday with a visit to Chase Center to take on the Golden State Valkyries.
The Fever players dressed for the occasion. Aliyah Boston wore blue jeans with a white top and high-heeled shoes. The Fever center on Friday shared photos of her pre-game outfit and used a heart emoji on Instagram to caption the collection.
Caitlin Clark promptly reacted to the pictures:
“Slay baby”
Lexie Hull did likewise:
“more 3s please!!!!”
Fever backup guard Sydney Colson wrote:
“Finish ur book”
Damiris Dantis and the Fever social media team added hearts as reactions.
Washington Mystics star Aaliyah Edwards joined the fun:
“👌🏾Now walk off”
The Indiana Fever, as they often do, showcased their players’ pre-game outfits on X. Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull, Brianna Turner and Sophie Cunningham arrived in Indiana Pacers gear, showing their support for the team in its battle against the OKC Thunder in the NBA Finals.
Sydney Colson stood out with her bright orange and white combo. Damiris Dantis entered the arena wearing a black blouse under a black blazer. She had gray pants and black/white Air Jordans to complete the look.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston lead two other Fever players in All-Star voting
The WNBA announced on Friday that the first fan voting results for the All-Star Game are in. Unsurprisingly, Caitlin Clark, the most sought-after player in the league, took pole position with 515,993 votes. Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston came in third with 446,961 votes.
Two other Fever players, Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hul,l were also recognized by the fans. Mitchell amassed 277,664 votes (7th) while Hull garnered 217,438 (9th).
The Fever have the most players in the top 10. The New York Liberty, represented by Breanna Stewart (5th) and Sabrina Ionescu (8th), also have multiple players in the list.