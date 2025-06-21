  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Slay baby" - Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull & others rave over Aliyah Boston's pre-game fashion on Fever gameday

"Slay baby" - Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull & others rave over Aliyah Boston's pre-game fashion on Fever gameday

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jun 21, 2025 07:23 GMT
&quot;Slay baby&quot; - Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull &amp; others rave over Aliyah Boston
"Slay baby" - Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull & others rave over Aliyah Boston's pre game fashion on Fever game day. [photo: @IndianaFever/X]

The Indiana Fever opened a three-game road trip on Thursday with a visit to Chase Center to take on the Golden State Valkyries.

Ad

The Fever players dressed for the occasion. Aliyah Boston wore blue jeans with a white top and high-heeled shoes. The Fever center on Friday shared photos of her pre-game outfit and used a heart emoji on Instagram to caption the collection.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Caitlin Clark promptly reacted to the pictures:

“Slay baby”

Lexie Hull did likewise:

“more 3s please!!!!”

Fever backup guard Sydney Colson wrote:

“Finish ur book”

Damiris Dantis and the Fever social media team added hearts as reactions.

Washington Mystics star Aaliyah Edwards joined the fun:

“👌🏾Now walk off”
Clark and Co. react to Aliyah Boston&#039;s IG photos on Friday. [photo: @aliyah.boston/IG]
Clark and Co. react to Aliyah Boston's IG photos on Friday. [photo: @aliyah.boston/IG]

The Indiana Fever, as they often do, showcased their players’ pre-game outfits on X. Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull, Brianna Turner and Sophie Cunningham arrived in Indiana Pacers gear, showing their support for the team in its battle against the OKC Thunder in the NBA Finals.

Ad
Ad

Sydney Colson stood out with her bright orange and white combo. Damiris Dantis entered the arena wearing a black blouse under a black blazer. She had gray pants and black/white Air Jordans to complete the look.

Ad

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston lead two other Fever players in All-Star voting

The WNBA announced on Friday that the first fan voting results for the All-Star Game are in. Unsurprisingly, Caitlin Clark, the most sought-after player in the league, took pole position with 515,993 votes. Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston came in third with 446,961 votes.

Two other Fever players, Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hul,l were also recognized by the fans. Mitchell amassed 277,664 votes (7th) while Hull garnered 217,438 (9th).

Ad

The Fever have the most players in the top 10. The New York Liberty, represented by Breanna Stewart (5th) and Sabrina Ionescu (8th), also have multiple players in the list.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications