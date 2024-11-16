"Slay sis" - Caitlin Clark & Cameron Brink admire Aliyah Boston's U.S. Virgin Islands vacation highlights during WNBA offseason

After a strenuous WNBA season that was filled with highs and lows, Aliyah Boston is enjoying some well-deserved downtime back in the Caribbean. The Indiana Fever center returned the the U.S. Virgin Islands this offseason and shared some fun snaps of her vacation on social media on Friday.

Trending

Boston, who is originally from Saint Thomas, posted a series of photos of herself savoring the island life on Instagram. She can be seen posing in the clear blue waters, enjoying dinner with family and going out on the ocean in a sailboat. The collection of pics caught the eye of WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink, who were both impressed by the stunning pics.

"Slay sis," was Clark's response to the vacation highlights.

"So Gorg," commented Brink with the heart eyes emoji.

Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink react to Aliyah Boston's U.S. Virgin Island pics. Photo Credit: Aliyah Boston's IG account

Boston seemed to be relaxed and comfortable in the photos that she shared with her 324,000-plus followers. The 22-year-old added the following caption along with her post:

"Favorite place to be."

Caitlin Clark has captured the majority of the headlines over the 2024 season, but WNBA fans shouldn't forget that Boston was also a first-overall pick. Boston was a standout player at the University of South Carolina, and there were plenty of scouts circling when she decided to make the jump to the pros. The Fever selected the talented forward with the first pick in the 2023 WNBA draft.

Last season, Boston was an integral part of the Fever's successful campaign. She averaged 14.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game over her sophomore season to help guide the franchise to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Aliyah Boston shares three-word reaction after attending South Carolina game in Charlotte

WNBA All-Stars Aerial Powers, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston look on from the sidelines during the WNBA All-Star Skills Night at the Footprint Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

Aliyah Boston may have been raised in Saint Thomas and spent her early teenage years in Massachusetts, but the state of South Carolina still holds a special place in her heart.

Boston spent four years in Columbia, South Carolina between 2019-2023. Under legendary Gamecocks' basketball coach Dawn Staley, she developed into one of the nation's elite players.

Last week, Boston was spotted courtside at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte as she came out to support her alma mater in a highly anticipated matchup against North Carolina State. After a thrilling 71-57 win over the Wolfpack, the Fever star couldn't contain her excitement and dropped a photo from the game along with a succinct three-word reaction on her Instagram story.

"Cocks over everybody," commented Boston.

Aliyah Boston posts message of support after South Carolina's win over NC State. Photo Credits: Aliyah Boston's IG account.

Boston will be hoping the new crop of players at South Carolina can emulate the success she had during her collegiate career. The Gamecocks' legend won an NCAA national championship in 2022 and was also named the AP Player of the Year the same season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback