"Slay then" - Caitlin Clark gives heartfelt shoutout to Fever's $217,640 rising star as chemistry grows ahead of playoffs

Caitlin Clark dropped a shoutout to one of her Indiana Fever teammates before their regular-season finale against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night. The Fever were trying to build momentum heading into the 2025 WNBA playoffs, though their opponents for the first round are still unclear.In an Instagram post, the Fever shared the pregame fits for their players versus the Lynx. Makayla Timpson was wearing a white sweater that looked like a coat, while Natasha Howard had an astronaut shirt and Godspeed jean shorts.Lexie Hull was wearing a zip-front mini dress, Kelsey Mitchell had her drip on and Brianna Turner repped her alma mater of Notre Dame. Aeriel Powers had a Jordan long-sleeved jersey top and Odyssey Sims kept it simple with a white shirt and blue shorts.Other players like Bree Hall, Shey Peddy, Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham also had their drip on. Clark was absent from the photos, though she was in attendance for the final game of the regular season. Others missing from the gallery were Aliyah Boston, Damiris Dantas, Aari McDonald and Chloe Bibby. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCaitlin Clark made her presence felt in the comments section, giving a shoutout to Makayla Timpson for her fit for the night.&quot;KK slay then,&quot; Clark commented.Caitlin Clark gives a shoutout to Makayla Timpson. (Photo: @indianafever on IG)Timpson was the 19th pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft, signing a three-year, $217,640 contract. She averaged 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game as a rookie. Her nickname &quot;KK&quot; has been used by her teammates since her time with the Seminoles and caught on in Indianapolis.Caitlin Clark to miss the 2025 WNBA playoffsAfter some tense stretch of games, the Indiana Fever are back in the playoffs for the second straight year. The Fever finished the regular season on a high note, beating the Minnesota Lynx 83-72 inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They enter the playoffs with a record of 24-20.However, the Fever are going to be without Caitlin Clark for the postseason. Clark is still recovering from a groin injury, which she suffered back on July 15 against the Connecticut Sun.The Fever are currently the sixth seed heading into the playoffs, but that could still change. The Golden State Valkyries could send them to seventh place if they beat the Minnesota Lynx in their regular-season finale. As for their playoff matchup, the Fever are facing either the Las Vegas Aces or the Atlanta Dream in the first round.