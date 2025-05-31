"Smart enough to outsmart the professionals": Lynx's Courtney Williams' dad shares personal account of drug business that led to federal arrest

Minnesota Lynx star Courtney Williams sat down with her father on Thursday’s episode of their podcast, Courtney’s Daddy and Her. During their conversation, Williams’ father, Donald Williams, opened up about his short time in the drug business that led to him being incarcerated.

He opened up about his struggles on the wrong side of the law and related his story to the stereotype of a black man growing up without parents:

“Well, just in a nutshell, before I tell you the story, it was selling drugs. Yeah. you know, like the stereotype of every young black man growing up, you know, without parents, you know, I had a mom and dad's around the corner, but once I got introduced to that life and seeing how easy it was, thought I was smart enough to outsmart the professionals who do it for a living.” [02:00]

Donald Williams went on to mention that he wasn’t selling drugs on street corners. Instead, his trade was more organized, which ultimately put him in the eyes of federal agents:

“When you get organized, that's when the feds come in. Yeah. And you organize. I mean, you smarter than normal. Yeah. You know, put something together. So now the big boys got to come in cuz the local state boys can't do nothing with you.”

Williams eventually went to jail, but not before cutting his daughter’s umbilical cord and witnessing her birth. Since coming out, he has dedicated himself to god and said that he goes to church every Sunday.

“Target Center is my temporary home address”: Courtney Williams’ dad shows support for Minnesota Lynx guard

Courtney Williams’ father posted a reel on Instagram and declared the Target Center a “temporary home address.” Williams plays for the Minnesota Lynx; their home court is at the Target Center, where Donald Williams can often be spotted cheering his daughter.

The reel posted by Courtney Williams' father emphasizes that he promised to watch all her games at home. However, he didn’t mean his actual house, as the next part of the video cuts to Donald Williams enjoying the Minnesota Lynx at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

On the court, Williams is off to a stellar start this season, recording 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists through six games.

