"So clueless and entitled": Jason Whitlock ridicules Diana Taurasi’s 'capitalist' complaint after she blasts WNBA salaries

Former WNBA star Diana Taurasi has immortalized herself as one of the best players of her time. She spent her entire 20-year career playing for the Phoenix Mercury, leading them to three championships. Despite being considered one of the best players, though, she didn't earn as much money as one would've thought.In her new documentary, &quot;Taurasi,&quot; the former star player aired her frustration about not earning as much. She needed to play for a Russian basketball league to get treated like a star. However, in the WNBA, Taurasi complained that her talent wasn't compensated the way most star players should have been.“I’m the best player in the world and I have to go to a communist country to get paid like a capitalist,” the former Mercury star said.Playing overseas is not unusual for WNBA players. Most of them play in different countries during the offseason to earn extra. Diana Taurasi also complained that janitors earn more than her.This led longtime sports commentator Jason Whitlock to chime in. On X, Whitlock called out the 11-time All-Star for being entitled.&quot;When you're the best at something that has little real value. Clueless. So clueless and entitled,&quot; Whitlock said on X.He didn't stop there. Whitlock pointed out that there's a better return on investment with janitors than WNBA players. The media personality also called the players &quot;entitled idiots.&quot;&quot;Entitlement. There's better ROI on janitors than most WNBA players. That's capitalism. Loud, outspoken, entitled idiots.&quot;Jason Whitlock @WhitlockJasonLINKEntitlement. There's better ROI on janitors than most WNBA players. That's capitalism. Loud, outspoken, entitled idiots.Taurasi has yet to respond to Whitlock's comments about her and the WNBA.The WNBA is 'still not there' in terms of salary, according to Diana TaurasiThe goal of every athlete is to be the best player and be compensated accordingly. In the WNBA, that's still not the case for most players. According to Diana Taurasi, this is why most players use their offseason to play in a different country.For the Mercury legend, she said that she made most of her money in Russia. Looking at the WNBA's situation now, things are starting to improve. Players are earning slightly more than it was during Taurasi's time in the league.However, Taurasi believes that the league is &quot;still not there&quot; since there are players who earn most of their money from sources other than basketball.“The goal was always to have the best players in the world play in the best league and get paid the most money. We’re still not there,” the legend said during an interview with USA Today.Diana Taurasi said she wants to see a change in the way players are compensated, especially for the next generation. According to Fox News, the 2004 Rookie of the Year made about $1.38 million in the WNBA.