  "Caitlin Clark is close to returning": Jason Whitlock drops bombshell prediction after drawing hint from Fever's game against Sparks

"Caitlin Clark is close to returning": Jason Whitlock drops bombshell prediction after drawing hint from Fever's game against Sparks

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 06, 2025 03:38 GMT
&quot;Caitlin Clark is close to returning&quot;: Jason Whitlock drops bombshell prediction after drawing hint from Fever
"Caitlin Clark is close to returning": Jason Whitlock drops bombshell prediction after drawing hint from Fever's game against Sparks. (Image Credit: Getty and Jason Whitlock/X)

Veteran analyst Jason Whitlock dropped a bombshell prediction regarding Caitlin Clark’s potential return from injury. The Indiana Fever crossed swords against the LA Sparks in Los Angeles on Tuesday and Clark was once again sidelined due to a right groin injury.

WNBA fans have been eagerly wondering when the Fever superstar will make her highly anticipated comeback. Whitlock sparked a massive buzz by making a candid prediction about the two-time All-Star’s return timeline, based solely on observing Indiana’s style of play at Crypto.com Arena.

"Based on pace and style of play tonight in LA, Caitlin Clark is close to returning," Whitlock tweeted. "They're playing at a pace that fits Clark."
Jason Whitlock's prediction came a day after coach Stephanie White provided the latest update on Caitlin Clark's injury. White made it clear that there is no timeline on the former Iowa standout's return and the team is prioritizing her long-term health. Clark has missed eight consecutive games and last suited up for the Indiana Fever before the All-Star break.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
