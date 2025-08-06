"Caitlin Clark is close to returning": Jason Whitlock drops bombshell prediction after drawing hint from Fever's game against Sparks

Veteran analyst Jason Whitlock dropped a bombshell prediction regarding Caitlin Clark’s potential return from injury. The Indiana Fever crossed swords against the LA Sparks in Los Angeles on Tuesday and Clark was once again sidelined due to a right groin injury.

WNBA fans have been eagerly wondering when the Fever superstar will make her highly anticipated comeback. Whitlock sparked a massive buzz by making a candid prediction about the two-time All-Star’s return timeline, based solely on observing Indiana’s style of play at Crypto.com Arena.

"Based on pace and style of play tonight in LA, Caitlin Clark is close to returning," Whitlock tweeted. "They're playing at a pace that fits Clark."

Jason Whitlock @WhitlockJason LINK Based on pace and style of play tonight in LA, Caitlin Clark is close to returning. They're playing at a pace that fits Clark.

Jason Whitlock's prediction came a day after coach Stephanie White provided the latest update on Caitlin Clark's injury. White made it clear that there is no timeline on the former Iowa standout's return and the team is prioritizing her long-term health. Clark has missed eight consecutive games and last suited up for the Indiana Fever before the All-Star break.

