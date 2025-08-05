"She won’t be back, not in basketball shape": Fever fans predict Caitlin Clark's future after Stephanie White drops bombshell update

Caitlin Clark has missed seven consecutive games for the Indiana Fever with a right groin injury. WNBA fans are growing impatient about what the future holds for the superstar point guard this season, wondering whether she will return at all. The injury updates offered by coach Stephanie White of late have been far from convincing.White provided yet another update on Clark while appearing on ESPN’s NBA Today on Monday. The Fever coach made it crystal clear that there is absolutely no timetable for the two-time All-Star’s return and stated that Clark is &quot;day-to-day.&quot;Social media was ablaze after White’s latest comments regarding Clark’s potential return timeline. Fever fans flooded the internet, with numerous netizens candidly predicting the WNBA superstar's return date.&quot;I predict she won’t be back. She is not in basketball shape which means she could continue to get hurt,&quot; a fan said.CheekyLady14 @CheekyLady14LINKI predict she won’t be back. She is not in basketball shape which means she could continue to get hurt.Said another:Melissa🌻 @MsmelissaireneLINKMy guess was always Aug 22. They play the Sun (8/17) then have 4 days off (where she can get full practice with the team without having a game every other day! So that’s another reason!)A fan commented:Trent Harvey @TheTrentHarveyLINKI do still think it’ll be sooner. Selfishly I hope for this Saturday (over 3 weeks since the injury) but I think maybe the 12th as originally predicted.My reasoning is that - yes, they aren’t rushing her back but you also don’t want to just sit on the injury. She does need to work back into a groove and that takes time. I think they might come back earlier given how well the team is doing because it does mean her workload shouldn’t be as heavy even when back.Commented another:Doc Gray @DocGrayTooLINKOptimistic: That stretch of home games against easier teams, 8/15 against Mystics. Realistic: 8/26 against Storm, enough time to ramp up for the playoffs.A user wrote:Ray @crashoutclark1LINKI feel she comes back against the Mystics (15th) or Sun (17th) cause those should be fairly easier games and a lil prep before Lynx gameWrote another:Silver Spring @torres1275LINKAugust 26th against Seatle in GainbridgeStephanie White details what Caitlin Clark brings to Indiana FeverThe Indiana Fever are the hottest team in the WNBA, riding a five-game win streak, all with Caitlin Clark on the sidelines. Coach Stephanie White has done a stupendous job getting her team to play elite basketball, but she is well aware that there is another level for Indiana to unlock when Clark makes her comeback.&quot;She (Clark) demands so much gravity…she’s constantly seeing multiple players and she makes the right reads…everybody else will be able to get more high percentage looks bc of what she demands...and she brings her own defensive versatility bc of her length,&quot; White said.Despite the injury, Clark has remained actively involved with the team. The former Iowa standout has traveled with her teammates for away games and her presence during games is unmissable, with her animated actions on the bench often becoming a talking point. Both Indiana and WNBA fans hope the star guard returns to action soon to lead the team’s charge.