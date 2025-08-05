  • home icon
  "She won't be back, not in basketball shape": Fever fans predict Caitlin Clark's future after Stephanie White drops bombshell update

"She won't be back, not in basketball shape": Fever fans predict Caitlin Clark's future after Stephanie White drops bombshell update

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 05, 2025 02:10 GMT
&quot;She won&rsquo;t be back, not in basketball shape&quot;: Fever fans predict Caitlin Clark
"She won't be back, not in basketball shape": Fever fans predict Caitlin Clark's future after Stephanie White drops bombshell update.

Caitlin Clark has missed seven consecutive games for the Indiana Fever with a right groin injury. WNBA fans are growing impatient about what the future holds for the superstar point guard this season, wondering whether she will return at all. The injury updates offered by coach Stephanie White of late have been far from convincing.

White provided yet another update on Clark while appearing on ESPN’s NBA Today on Monday. The Fever coach made it crystal clear that there is absolutely no timetable for the two-time All-Star’s return and stated that Clark is "day-to-day."

Social media was ablaze after White’s latest comments regarding Clark’s potential return timeline. Fever fans flooded the internet, with numerous netizens candidly predicting the WNBA superstar's return date.

"I predict she won’t be back. She is not in basketball shape which means she could continue to get hurt," a fan said.
Said another:

A fan commented:

Commented another:

A user wrote:

Wrote another:

Stephanie White details what Caitlin Clark brings to Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever are the hottest team in the WNBA, riding a five-game win streak, all with Caitlin Clark on the sidelines. Coach Stephanie White has done a stupendous job getting her team to play elite basketball, but she is well aware that there is another level for Indiana to unlock when Clark makes her comeback.

"She (Clark) demands so much gravity…she’s constantly seeing multiple players and she makes the right reads…everybody else will be able to get more high percentage looks bc of what she demands...and she brings her own defensive versatility bc of her length," White said.

Despite the injury, Clark has remained actively involved with the team. The former Iowa standout has traveled with her teammates for away games and her presence during games is unmissable, with her animated actions on the bench often becoming a talking point. Both Indiana and WNBA fans hope the star guard returns to action soon to lead the team’s charge.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
