"Something happened in that locker room": Fever fans lose it on Caitlin Clark's animated reaction after DeWanna Bonner gets denied twice

Caitlin Clark was highly animated on the Indiana Fever bench as she watched her teammates put on a stellar display against the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. The game carried extra weight as it marked DeWanna Bonner’s return to Indiana after her decision earlier this season to part ways with the Fever.Bonner had a rough outing against her former team and it’s safe to say Clark was enjoying every second of it. One viral moment captured Bonner getting blocked twice in quick succession by Indiana’s relentless defense. Clark’s spirited reaction, complete with animated gestures, was caught on camera and quickly made the rounds online.Social media lit up in response to the clip, with Fever fans flooding the internet with unfiltered reactions, making it clear just how much they loved Clark’s candid celebration.&quot;I’m sorry, but after this game, you cannot convince me that the team does not have anything against DB. Something happened in that locker room,&quot; a fan said.coop💥 @zmol65465LINKI’m sorry, but after this game, you cannot convince me that the team does not have anything against DB. Something happened in that locker room.Another said:middle child @Fan22FeverLINKCaitlin covering her mouth while chatting with Lexie on the bench. That had DB all over it.A fan commented:William L. @W1111WilliamLINKI watched this 5 times. Karma.Another commented:KIENOBI @kienobifilmsLINKCaitlin reacted like she had just smelled someone lying.A fan wrote:Nikelodeon @Nikelodeon2021LINKThis 💩 personal!🤣🤣🙌Another wrote:Braize @braize658253LINKLmao CC is just going after DB haha. Well doneCaitlin Clark wanted to win a championship for DeWanna BonnerCaitlin Clark was thrilled when DeWanna Bonner signed with the Indiana Fever in free agency during the offseason. She publicly praised the veteran forward’s experience and championship pedigree, even expressing her desire to help bring a title to Indiana for Bonner.&quot;Just the way she talks and she leads, for me as a second-year point guard, I want to win for her,&quot; Clark had said in April. &quot;This is the end of her career. She deserves it.&quot;Three months later, the narrative has shifted dramatically. Clark’s original hopes of helping Bonner win a title are now a thing of the past. Instead, she’s focused on leading the Fever to a championship, determined to prove that Indiana never needed the veteran forward to reach their ultimate goal.