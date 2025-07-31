  • home icon
  "This is too much": Sophie Cunningham exposes WNBA players and teams' deliberate agenda to rough up Caitlin Clark in stunning revelation

"This is too much": Sophie Cunningham exposes WNBA players and teams' deliberate agenda to rough up Caitlin Clark in stunning revelation

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 31, 2025 01:40 GMT
WNBA: JUN 26 Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
(Image Source: Getty)

Sophie Cunningham dropped one bombshell after another on Wednesday as she candidly spoke about her Indiana Fever teammate Caitlin Clark. Cunningham launched her new podcast, Show Me Something, and the very first episode was packed with eye-opening revelations.

At one point in the episode, Cunningham addressed the intentional physicality Caitlin Clark has faced from WNBA players and teams. She revealed behind-the-scenes locker room discussions from her former team, the Phoenix Mercury, where there was a clear intent to play Clark extra physical ahead of their matchup with the Fever.

"You have seen players in our league trying to toughen up Caitlin," Cunningham said. "Even when I wasn't on her team, I know the talks Phoenix had in the locker room like 'we are gonna show her what the W really is.'
"I get it to a certain extent like ever rookie coming to the league that's how you are gonna treat them but there's just more for her. It's her second year and now we are on her team and seeing and I'm like what are people doing. It's just too much."
Since Clark entered the league last year, the level of physicality she’s faced from opposing teams has been one of the most hotly debated topics. Fans, analysts and even Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White have questioned why defenders consistently take a more aggressive approach against the former No. 1 pick.

Sophie Cunningham calls Caitlin Clark the undisputed face of WNBA

Sophie Cunningham didn’t hold back in criticizing fans, pundits and others who have attempted to downplay Caitlin Clark’s influence on the WNBA. In a fiery statement, the Fever guard firmly declared that no one but Clark deserves to be recognized as the face of the league.

"It literally pisses me off when people are like, 'She's not the face of the league.' What?" Cunningham said. "There's really good well-known people in our league, I'm not discrediting them. We have a lot of bada**es in our league.
"But when people argue that she's not the face of the league, of if our league would be where we're at without her, you're dumb as s**t. You're literally dumb as f**k."
Meanwhile, Cunningham took the floor on Wednesday as the Indiana Fever secured an impressive 107-101 victory over the Phoenix Mercury without their star guard, Clark. Facing her former team, Cunningham made a solid impact, contributing 12 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Edited by Atishay Jain
