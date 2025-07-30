“You’re literally dumb as f*ck”: Sophie Cunningham comes out swinging for Caitlin Clark in no-holds-barred face-of-the-league take

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is considered by many to be the face of the WNBA. However, plenty disagree with that take and argue that other star players could represent the league.On Wednesday, Clark's teammate and on-court protector, Sophie Cunningham, launched her podcast &quot;Show Me Something.&quot; In the first episode, Cunningham spoke about the star guard being the poster girl around the association.Since Clark was drafted in 2024, the WNBA has undergone significant changes. More fans have decided to tune in to regular-season games, even going out of their way to buy in-game tickets and see the action live.The league's growth spurt has been dubbed the &quot;Caitlin Clark Effect.&quot; And the star guard has proven that she has what it takes to shine as one of the best players in the league. She has been named an All-Star for each season she's been in the WNBA and earned the 2024 Rookie of the Year honors.Despite her accomplishments, many people continue to doubt her as the face of the league. Cunningham did not hold back when she called out the people who don't believe in Clark as the league's icon.&quot;It literally pisses me off when people are like, 'She's not the face of the league.' What?&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;There's really good well-known people in our league, I'm not discrediting them. We have a lot of bada**es in our league.&quot;But when people argue that she's not the face of the league, of if our league would be where we're at without her, you're dumb as s**t. You're literally dumb as f**k.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany people, including other WNBA players, believe that Clark can help improve the growth of women's sports. With the hype she generated from her days in Iowa carrying over to the pros, the league is set to continue on its path to greater heights.Cunningham described what it's like playing next to Caitlin ClarkCunningham was one of the prime acquisitions of the Fever during the offseason. With her, Indiana added another efficient scorer on offense and a hard-nosed player on defense. The former Phoenix Mercury guard was asked by her co-host, West Wilson, what it's like to be Caitlin Clark's teammate.&quot;She's just goofy,&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;Everyone expects her to be a certain way, and she is on the court. But she's lowkey a kid. She's like my little cousin.&quot;Sharing the floor with Caitlin Clark, though, has made basketball easier for Cunningham. With the Fever, the style of play is like motion basketball, according to the seven-year pro.This season, Cunningham has played in 21 games, averaging 7.5 points and 3.9 rebounds on 40% shooting from deep. One thing to note is that Clark has missed a lot of games this season, limiting her time with her new teammates.