"Get this b**ch off my screen": Sophie Cunningham opens up about the viral enforcer moment that exploded her fame

Sophie Cunningham has been in the WNBA since 2019, and played a pivotal role for the Phoenix Mercury throughout her first six seasons. However, it wasn’t until this campaign that she became a household name. Cunningham opened up about her sudden rise to fame and how overwhelming it was.She shared on Wednesday that her popularity exploded following a heated on-court altercation with Jacy Sheldon. It resulted in her social media platforms gaining over hundreds of thousands of followers overnight.“I went from 200,000 on TikTok, before the fight, and then I had like 350,000 on Instagram,” Cunningham said, via the &quot;Show Me Something&quot; podcast. “Over the night, over a million on both. I got tired of seeing myself and I love myself. I love myself. I was over it, I was like “get this b**ch off my screen.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe turning point came during the Indiana Fever’s June 17 Commissioner’s Cup game against the Connecticut Sun. After Caitlin Clark was poked in the eye by Sheldon, Cunningham pulled the Sun guard in retaliation.Fans praised Cunningham for standing up for her teammate and proving that she was willing to protect Clark.Cunningham admitted that the incident changed her life, bringing her more opportunities and money. However, it also had some consequences.“I’ve worked my whole life to become a WNBA basketball player and now people know me as WWE,” Cunningham said.Sophie Cunningham gets offered to wrestle professionallyOne of Sophie Cunningham’s highlight moments this season was her altercation with Jacy Sheldon. It earned her a reputation as one of the most physical players in the league. Known for her aggressiveness, Cunningham caught the attention of David McLane, the founder of Women of Wrestling.McLane extended an invitation to Cunningham, believing her physicality would translate into the world of professional wrestling.“She's (Cunningham) the Marty McSorley to Wayne Gretzky (Caitlin Clark), and she is a stunning athlete,&quot; McLane said on Saturday, via The Mirror. “I flew to Las Vegas and watched them in action against the Aces, and I would love to have Sophia Cunningham in WoW, because she takes down the competition, and she makes sure that Caitlin Clark is safe on the basketball floor. We'd love to have Sophie in WoW.”However, Cunningham remains focused on helping Indiana push toward a playoff spot, contributing with 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game.She and her team will face the LA Sparks on Aug. 5 at Crypto.com Arena. There’s also the possibility that Cunningham would make a special guest appearance on the WoW show, which is also filmed in Los Angeles.