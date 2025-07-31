Boos rang out across Gainbridge Fieldhouse as DeWanna Bonner checked into Wednesday's game, her first return to Indiana since parting ways with the Fever earlier this season. The veteran forward’s reception during the Phoenix Mercury’s 107-101 loss was anything but warm, drawing visible hostility from Fever fans.Mercury star Kahleah Copper, currently on a two-year, $490,118 deal, didn’t hold back in criticizing Indiana fans for their treatment of Bonner. Copper openly defended the two-time WNBA champion, slamming the crowd for their animosity and rejecting the narrative that Bonner had &quot;quit&quot; on the team.&quot;It's just very distasteful for what their fan base is doing as far as when it comes to DB because she's just sweet or so in the situation, didn't work for her,&quot; Copper said after the game, as quoted by Phoenix reporter Aya Abdeen.Gainbridge Fieldhouse was electric on Wednesday as the Fever and their fans geared up for an emotional showdown. DeWanna Bonner’s return to Indiana came with plenty of anticipation and as expected, she was met with a chorus of boos and jeers from the home crowd.Even DeWanna Bonner’s fiancee, Alyssa Thomas, got caught up in the heated atmosphere at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. In a now-viral video, Thomas is seen yelling at a section of Fever fans after being visibly frustrated by the hostility directed toward Bonner and the Mercury.Fueled by the crowd’s energy, the Fever responded with one of their most dominant performances of the season. Despite missing Caitlin Clark, Indiana rallied to complete a comeback win over a Phoenix Mercury team that has been in excellent form this year.DeWanna Bonner struggles on return to IndianaDeWanna Bonner had been in solid form since joining the Phoenix Mercury earlier this season, but her momentum came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday. The veteran forward struggled to make an impact off the bench and couldn’t deliver the spark her team needed.In 21 minutes, Bonner managed just four points on 1 of 4 shooting from the field, including 0 of 1 from beyond the arc. She added two free throws and grabbed a lone rebound in an underwhelming outing.