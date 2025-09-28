"So extremely anti-Black" - A'ja Wilson's friend slams incessant Aliyah Boston criticism after Fever star's physical play

A'ja Wilson's friend, Michael McManus, who is more known on social media as Deloris, slammed the narrative around Aliyah Boston. The two South Carolina Gamecocks legends are battling it out in the WNBA semifinals between the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Deloris was critical of the fans who are not happy with Boston's physicality against Wilson during the series. The Fever center has been called out for throwing elbows and being too hard on other players.

"Yalls Aliyah Boston takes are colorist. Yalls Aliyah Boston takes are colorist. Yalls Aliyah Boston takes are colorist. Yall are also extremely anti-Black," Deloris tweeted.

Regardless of what fans think about Aliyah Boston's physicality, it has worked on A'ja Wilson despite the Las Vegas Aces being up 2-1 in the series. Wilson was 6-for-22 from the field in Game 1 and went 6-for-20 in Game 3. Boston has been her primary defender and has gone under the skin of the four-time WNBA MVP.

One fan responded to Deloris and explained that it's not about being anti-Black with Boston. The fan called her the dirtiest player this season for throwing errant elbows that usually don't get called by officials.

"Everything isn’t about race. I was a huge fan of Aliyah’s until last year. Her dirty style of play and her inability to speak up for other black players when all the bullying occurred after she experienced it firsthand was disappointing. She is definitely the dirtiest player in the league this year," the fan tweeted.

Other fans defended their criticism of Boston because there is nothing wrong with calling her out for being too physical. Indiana Fever fans did the same thing every time they were matched up against the Phoenix Mercury, who were very physical with them during the season.

A'ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston set for another matchup in Game 4

The Las Vegas Aces have a chance to return to the WNBA Finals on Sunday, when they take on the Indiana Fever at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 4. A'ja Wilson will look to get out of her shooting slump and outplay Aliyah Boston, who has done a fantastic job defending her in Games 1 and 3.

Boston also needs to step up her offense if the Fever want to force a Game 5 back to Las Vegas. Another thing they need to focus on is trying to limit NaLyssa Smith's contributions, which have helped the Aces win the last two games.

