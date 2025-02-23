Minnesota Lynx's forward Dorka Juhasz shared a video showing what she received from her former UConn Huskies teammate Paige Bueckers while in Italy. The 25-year-old Juhasz plays for Familia Basket Schio of the Lega Basket Femminile during the WNBA offseason. However, that didn't stop Bueckers from showing love to the Hungarian player with a thoughtful package.

Napheesa Collier's teammate took to Instagram story to share what she received from her old teammate, Bueckers. A short video shows she received Paige's jersey and signature shoes.

"Ouuu look what finally made it to Italy 😍😍 @paigebueckers so fireee sis, thank you!💗🔥" she captioned the post.

Juhazs' story thanking Bueckers

Dorka Juhazs played from 2018 through 2021 at Ohio State. She went to UConn in 2021 and stayed there for two years, sharing touches with Paige Bueckers. After averaging 14.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game in her final season with the Huskies, the Pécs, Hungary native was selected 16th overall by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

In two seasons with the Lynx, Dorka Juhazs averages 20.4 minutes, 5.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 57.1% from the free-throw line. Playing behind Napheesa Collier limits her minutes.

On the other end, Paige Bueckers is trying to lead the UConn Huskies to the national championship before presumably joining the WNBA and competing against Juhazs at the highest level.

Paige Bueckers remains the No. 1 overall pick in multiple mock drafts

Paige Bueckers is playing in her senior season, leading the UConnHuskies to a 26-3 record. She's averaging 18.6 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game and 4.6 assists per game, while shooting 52.9% from the field and 88.7% from the free-throw line.

After Caitlin Clark was the clear-cut favorite to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick last season, Bueckers is set to have the same fate. Multiple mock drafts, including ESPN's and Sportskeeda's, have her going at No. 1 to the Dallas Wings.

After a busy offseason in which they traded Satou Sabally to the Phoenix Mercury and landed both DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith, the Wings hope that Bueckers makes an immediate impact alongside Arike Ogunbowale.

Dallas has a lot to prove after a terrible 2024 season. They released the head coach and parted with multiple players, but might be a Paige Bueckers away from having real chances to compete.

