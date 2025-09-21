"So good": Cameron Brink admires Hailey Van Lith's fashion game after Sky guard shares 9 striking pictures

Hailey Van Lith just closed out her rookie campaign with the Chicago Sky and shared on Instagram photos showcasing outfits she styled herself alongside fashion stylist Ella Koe, ranging from laid-back looks to bold statement pieces. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmong those who noticed was Cameron Brink, who dropped a supportive comment under the post:“So good❤️”Cameron Brink admires Hailey Van Lith's fashion game after Sky guard shares 9 striking picturesVan Lith and Brink have suited up together on multiple USA Basketball 3x3 squads, including the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup team and the roster named for the 2024 Paris Olympics with Rhyne Howard and Cierra Burdick.Brink, however, pulled out after suffering a season-ending ACL tear and was later replaced by Dearica Hamby.This year, Brink made her WNBA comeback from that ACL injury, appearing in 19 games off the bench for the Sparks, averaging 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds in 12.8 minutes. Though her presence was impactful, Los Angeles monitored her workload and ultimately missed the postseason.Van Lith, meanwhile, had a quieter rookie year, logging 12.4 minutes in 29 games off the bench and averaging 3.5 points, 1.6 assists and 1.1 rebounds.READ: Angel Reese opens up on embracing 'big sister' role for Hailey Van Lith on Chicago SkyCameron Brink opens up about fashion and modelingCameron Brink, standing 6-foot-5, is known for her elite rim protection, but her height also played into an unexpected modeling journey.Speaking with Fashionista, she revealed she was once recruited by a modeling agency.&quot;I actually was scouted to be a model and then told I was too tall,” she said. “So I think now it works perfectly. I think being a model's pretty cutthroat. So I'm glad that I'm a basketball player and can do fun stuff on the side.&quot;Since rising to prominence in basketball, Brink has embraced modeling opportunities, appearing in campaigns for Skims, on the cover of Sports Illustrated and collaborating with brands like New Balance, Urban Decay, Gorjana, SoFi and Icy Hot.Brink also carries NBA ties as the god-sibling of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, though she admitted she doesn’t seek his style advice. Instead, she said she admires and would welcome tips from Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain.