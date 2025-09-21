  • home icon
  "So good": Cameron Brink admires Hailey Van Lith's fashion game after Sky guard shares 9 striking pictures

"So good": Cameron Brink admires Hailey Van Lith's fashion game after Sky guard shares 9 striking pictures

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 21, 2025 06:13 GMT
Cameron Brink admires Hailey Van Lith
Cameron Brink admires Hailey Van Lith's fashion game (Photos from Brink and Van Lith's IG)

Hailey Van Lith just closed out her rookie campaign with the Chicago Sky and shared on Instagram photos showcasing outfits she styled herself alongside fashion stylist Ella Koe, ranging from laid-back looks to bold statement pieces.

Among those who noticed was Cameron Brink, who dropped a supportive comment under the post:

“So good❤️”
Cameron Brink admires Hailey Van Lith&#039;s fashion game after Sky guard shares 9 striking pictures
Cameron Brink admires Hailey Van Lith's fashion game after Sky guard shares 9 striking pictures

Van Lith and Brink have suited up together on multiple USA Basketball 3x3 squads, including the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup team and the roster named for the 2024 Paris Olympics with Rhyne Howard and Cierra Burdick.

Brink, however, pulled out after suffering a season-ending ACL tear and was later replaced by Dearica Hamby.

This year, Brink made her WNBA comeback from that ACL injury, appearing in 19 games off the bench for the Sparks, averaging 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds in 12.8 minutes. Though her presence was impactful, Los Angeles monitored her workload and ultimately missed the postseason.

Van Lith, meanwhile, had a quieter rookie year, logging 12.4 minutes in 29 games off the bench and averaging 3.5 points, 1.6 assists and 1.1 rebounds.

READ: Angel Reese opens up on embracing 'big sister' role for Hailey Van Lith on Chicago Sky

Cameron Brink opens up about fashion and modeling

Cameron Brink, standing 6-foot-5, is known for her elite rim protection, but her height also played into an unexpected modeling journey.

Speaking with Fashionista, she revealed she was once recruited by a modeling agency.

"I actually was scouted to be a model and then told I was too tall,” she said. “So I think now it works perfectly. I think being a model's pretty cutthroat. So I'm glad that I'm a basketball player and can do fun stuff on the side."
Since rising to prominence in basketball, Brink has embraced modeling opportunities, appearing in campaigns for Skims, on the cover of Sports Illustrated and collaborating with brands like New Balance, Urban Decay, Gorjana, SoFi and Icy Hot.

Brink also carries NBA ties as the god-sibling of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, though she admitted she doesn’t seek his style advice. Instead, she said she admires and would welcome tips from Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

