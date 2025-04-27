Angel Reese opens up on embracing 'big sister' role for Hailey Van Lith on Chicago Sky

Angel Reese is nine months younger than her new teammate, Hailey Van Lith, but she is ready to take on the big sister role for her. Unlike Reese, who played four seasons in college, Van Lith played five years before she declared for the WNBA draft.

Ad

With just one WNBA season under her belt, Reese is already happy to take her new teammate under her wing. During her first day at the Chicago Sky's training camp, Reese spoke to the media about her reunion with her former LSU teammate.

Reese said that she has already shared a lot of her experience with Lith.

"I'm not a vet yet. Just staying poised," Angel Reese said. "I mean, I know a lot of pressure is probably on her from the outside. You know, I know how it is just being the big name, coming to town, expected to do big things.

Ad

Trending

"And I was just telling her, like, 'Stay calm, stay poised.' Me and Hailey have a great relationship. I love her. And just being able to be here for her in this moment, because last year was tough for me, because I didn't have a lot of vets. So, just being that big sister, I guess, kind of to her this year is super important for her."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hailey Van Lith shares the advice she received from Angel Reese for her rookie season

It wouldn't be surprising if Hailey Van Lith could prove to be a difference-maker for the Chicago Sky this season. The TCU star has enormous talent, especially on the offensive end, from ballhandling to making shots.

However, the transition to the WNBA is a big difference for any player; perhaps Caitlin Clark could testify to that. The good news is, she has a great friend in Angel Reese who made sure to let her new teammate be ready for the challenge ahead.

Ad

During her introductory news conference on April 17, Van Lith was asked about the advice she had received from Angel Reese for the training camp.

"Best advice? To be in shape, probably," she said with a laugh (Timestamp: 10:10). "As long as you're in shape, you can take the bumps and the bruises as they come, but if you're gassed, that's a hard place to be in in training camp. My one goal is to be in the best shape that I can."

Ad

The transition from her last TCU game to the Sky training camp has been less than a month for Van Lith. However, Van Lith also possesses great mental resilience, and that could help her navigate the rookie season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More