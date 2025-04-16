Chicago Sky fans abuzz as Angel Reese gets surrounded by sharpshooters with latest addition of Hailey Van Lith

WNBA fans reacted to Angel Reese's team Chicago Sky adding Hailey Van Lith in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Sky Town had both the 10th and 11th picks in the first round, and it used the 11th pick to draft Lith, a former LSU teammate of Angel Reese.

Reacting to the post, one of the fans highlighted how the Sky team went from having no shooters to having some lethal ones on the roster.

"Chicago Sky went from 0 shooters to Ariel Atkins, Rachel Banham, Rebecca Allen, Kia Nurse, Ajsa Sivka, and Hailey Van Lith," the fan wrote.

A fan was surprised that Lith fell to the 11th spot in the draft. With everything in place, the fans expected Tyler Marsh, the new head coach, to bring dynamics to the team.

"A little surprised she fell this low, but I like the fit. Very curious to see how Marsh makes the team dynamics work

Some fans liked Van Lith potentially replacing Chennedy Carter as Sky's next scorer after the draft pick.

"Should’ve went at least 6 or 7 but Chicago a good spot for her they need a scorer," one fan wrote.

"With Chennedy Carter gone they need a scorer and playmaker …HVLLLL," another wrote.

Another fan went ahead and declared the Sky as a serious playoff contender.

"What an amazing pick up!! I think the Sky could be in serious playoff talks now

A fan wanted Hailey Van Lith to play with Caitlin Clark rather than Angel Reese.

Meanwhile, some fans felt bad for Lith and said she was put on a bad team.

"Any other team but the Sky! A good player getting put on a trash team. SMH. 🤦🏼‍♀️," the fan wrote.

Angel Reese eyes her first WNBA title after teaming up with former LSU teammate Hailey Van Lith

Angel Reese won the 2023 NCAA title and rose to prominence in women's basketball, along with Caitlin Clark and others. In her last season with LSU, she was joined by Hailey Van Lith, but the star duo couldn't finish the job and was ousted by Caitlin Clark's Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight game.

The dream pairing didn't work in the one year they played together, but Reese and Lith have reunited again. Different town and a different level, but Reese expects magic with Van Lith. After the Chicago Sky acquired Hailey Van Lith as the 11th overall pick, Angel Reese sent a big message.

She reshared the Chicago Sky's X post, with a message for her new teammate.

"We ain’t do it right the first time. Let’s run it backkkkk🫣," Reese wrote.

Reese and Lith shared a great relationship while they both played for LSU. Although the latter moved to TCU after Reese got drafted, the Sky star continued supporting her former teammate.

