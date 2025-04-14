Hailey Van Lith's WNBA orange carpet outfit sparks epic 1-word reaction from Angel Reese

Hailey Van Lith showed up at the WNBA orange carpet ahead of the WNBA Draft night. The TCU star arrived in a black bodycon shinning dress for the event, which caught the attention of her former LSU teammate Angel Reese.

A user on X/Twitter posted an image of Van Lith in her orange carpet outfit and side-styled blonde hair, and Angel Reese couldn't stop fangirling over her former teammate.

"ATE," Reese wrote.

The co-hosts of the WNBA Orange Carpet, LA Sparks star Rickea Jackson & internet star Hannah O'Flynn, poked a little fun at Hailey Van Lith's outfit, attracting a funny remark from the TCU star.

When O'Flynn pointed out that both Van Lith and Jackson looked stunning in black dresses, the TCU star had a hilarious reply.

"It’s a funeral, babe. It’s a college funeral," Van Lith quipped.

Free agent WNBA player and ESPN basketball analyst Chiney Ogwumike was also in attendance for the event. While Van Lith was getting interviewed, Ogwumike got in front of the camera and hilariously swirled in her outfit.

Angel Reese reacts to Hailey Van Lith's Sports Illustrated swimsuit photoshoot

Angel Reese has been cheering and giving Van Lith her flowers ever since they became teammates at LSU. Even when Van Lith joined TCU after Angel Reese's departure from LSU to the WNBA, the Sky star continued to show her support for her former teammate during March Madness.

Reese brought the same energy when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit posted a video of Hailey Van Lith posing in swimwear for the latest SI digital cover.

"From court to cover, her game is unmatched...Meet #SISwimsuit’s digital star, @haileyvanlith 🏀," the caption by @si_swimsuit read.

Reese was left impressed by the photoshoot of her former teammate. She reacted to the video with a five-word comment.

"Well excuse me miss ma'am," she wrote.

LSU gymnast, Livvy Dunne, also reacted to the post.

"omgggg🔥," Dunne wrote.

Angel Reese's comment

It was Hailey Van Lith's first time appearing on the SI Swimsuit cover, and the reception online has seemingly been positive.

