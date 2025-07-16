"So hateful, so disrespectful": WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry comes to Angel Reese’s defense in scathing attack on Robert Griffin’s ‘racist’ comment

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is the newest celebrity to speak on the Angel Reese-Robert Griffin III feud. On Wednesday's episode of "The Morning Kickoff Show" on the "AM 1300 The Zone" radio, Henry and his co-host Mike Hardge discussed this.

Ad

During one segment, the WWE Hall of Famer expressed his thoughts on the former quarterback's actions against the Chicago Sky forward.

"For him to go on and do what he did and bring light to something that's so racist and so hateful and so disrespectful, it made me look at him differently," Henry said. "If you look at social media right now, all the athletes are going, 'what are you doing? Why are you doing it?' you are not a woman.

Ad

Trending

"If the beef is with the women, let the women have the beef. Why do you have to be in it?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Henry explained that it would have been fine if Griffin had left the beef between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark to themselves. He commented on the former quarterback's claim that the Sky forward hates the Fever guard and suggested that athletes in professional sports do not often like each other.

Additionally, Henry warned Griffin that if he continued down this path, every athlete of color would banish him, and he would become a footnote in the history books.

Ad

Angel Reese calls out Robert Griffin III on his wild claim about the Sky forward hating Caitlin Clark

The Angel Reese-Robert Griffin drama started after the former quarterback shared a racist photoshopped picture of the Sky forward on X on Thursday.

In his tweet, Griffin called out the community to end racism, and by sharing the image, he tried to inform the people that derogatory actions like those have no place in the community.

Ad

The former quarterback claimed someone in Reese's inner circle told him the Sky forward disliked Caitlin Clark. Reese later refuted the claim on X, calling him a liar.

"lying on this app when everybody know the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyyy work," Reese tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Griffin did not respond to Reese's statements. However, he has been receiving criticism from high-profile celebrities for his actions. On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter, Bernice King, was one of the personalities who called out Griffin and advised him to leave the Sky player alone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More