"Stop posting about her": Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter can’t hide her true feelings on Angel Reese-Robert Griffin III feud

Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter, Bernice King, has stepped in to resolve the Angel Reese-Robert Griffin III feud. On Friday, Griffin shared philosophical thoughts on X. In his post, the former quarterback talked about talking through differences in opinions to promote unity.

Bernice agreed with Griffin's thoughts; however, she shared his post on her X account and advised the former quarterback to talk things out with Angel Reese.

"I agree. That’s why I suggest you call Angel Reese and stop posting about her," Bernice King wrote.

The feud between Reese and Griffin began last week when the former quarterback called on the community to stop racism against the Sky forward. He shared a photoshopped cover image of NBA 2K26 featuring Reese as the cover star and made some big statements against racism in a post on Thursday.

However, in his post, Griffin claimed that the Sky forward hates Caitlin Clark, stating he had obtained this information from an inner circle member of the Sky star. This claim did not sit right with Reese, who then replied to the former quarter on her X account.

Reese called Griffin's actions 'nasty work' and claimed that the former quarterback was lying just to get 'clout'— attention from people online.

Angel Reese's mother slams Robert Griffin III for Caitlin Clark hate remark

Bernice King was not the only one who responded to Robert Griffin III after his controversial remarks on the Sky forward. Angel Reese's mother, Angel Webb Reese, also had a lot to say to the former quarterback.

However, Mama Reese's reply was not as pleasant as Bernice's. She slammed Griffin and asked him to name the person from her daughter's inner circle whom he claimed to have confirmed the Sky star's hate toward Clark.

"Man stop with the 🧢 My daughter's "circle" is so small & tight so I'd be interested 2 know who called U 🤔 Whomever U say "called" U is not in her circle 2 speak on her feelings towards a media/fandom made up beef. Just stay on that side bc the doors are closed over here," she wrote in a comment under Griffin's post.

As of yet, Griffin has not responded to Mama Reese's comment and has decided to remain silent on her inquiries. Apart from Bernice King and Reese's mother, Michael Jordan's former teammate Etan Thomas also stepped into the drama and blamed Griffin for fueling racism against the Sky forward.

