Lexie Hull's mother, Jamie Hull, made a very practical suggestion ahead of the Indiana Fever's new campaign. On Friday, the Fever's merchandise store's X, shared a couple of pictures of the new apparel set to launch ahead of the new season.

The new apparel line featured t-shirts, sweatshirts and varsity jackets. Jamie, however, made a practical suggestion, urging the franchise to add tank tops to the collection, noting that the WNBA season takes place during the summer.

"I would love a Fever tank top. It’s so hot during the season. Just sayin…" Jamie commented.

The Fever have their jerseys in the 2025 collection, which are the closest thing to a tank top, but not everyone likes to wear basketball jerseys, and tank tops with different designs would be a great addition to the merchandise lineup.

Hull is coming off a great run with the Rose BC in the 3x3 basketball league Unrivaled, where she helped her team become the first-ever Unrivaled champions. The Indiana Fever are set to begin their season on May 17 with a highly anticipated Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese matchup against the Chicago Sky.

Lexie Hull expresses her excitement about continuing her WNBA journey with Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever had an incredible run last season, returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They aim to build on that success and maintain momentum in the upcoming season. Last month, Lexie Hull gave an exclusive interview to Sportskeeda's Mark Media, where she answered a few questions ahead of the new campaign.

During one segment, Medina asked Hull for her thoughts on playing with Clark for a second year, and the Fever guard replied with excitement.

"She’s had such a great rookie season, but she’s only going to get better,” Hull told Sportskeeda. “Especially with a player like that that is eager to learn and continue to get better, the sky is the limit."

The Fever front office has made significant acquisitions this offseason. They brought in veterans with championship and playoff experience in Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson.

It remains to be seen how the new Fever coach, Stephanie White, will move forward with the talented roster she's presented with, but the fans can hope for great things from their favorite franchise next season.

