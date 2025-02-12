"So inspiring" - Satou Sabally & other WNBA stars react to Aliyah Boston's heartfelt tribute to her mom on IG

Indiana Fever forward/center Aliyah Boston penned a heartfelt tribute to her mother on Instagram on Tuesday. The post, a partnership with a giant footwear and apparel company, garnered reactions from her fellow WNBA stars.

The post featured several photos of the former Rookie of the Year with her mother, Cleone, in what seemed to be a photo shoot with Adidas.

"No matter where we are, my mom's always got me #YouGotThis," Boston wrote.

Several WNBA stars commented on Boston's post, including Satou Sabally, NaLyssa Smith and 2024 No. 6 overall pick Aaliyah Edwards of the Washington Mystics.

Sabally, a two-time All-Star, was acquired by the Phoenix Mercury via a trade, while Smith was traded to Sabally's former team, the Dallas Wings.

"So inspiring ❤️," Sabally wrote.

"awwww sistaaaa ❤️," Smith said.

"🥹❤️," Edwards commented.

WNBA stars' comments on Aliyah Boston's Instagram post (Credits: IG/@aliyah.boston)

Boston's teammates at Unrivaled's Vinyl BC also reacted to the post. LA Sparks star Dearica Hamby posted a fire emoji, while four-time WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale shared a one-word reaction.

"🔥," Hamby posted.

"awww 🔥," Ogunbowale wrote.

The Instagram accounts of Boston teams also commented. The Fever posted a heart emoji, while Vinyl's account shared three teary-eyed emojis.

Other comments on Aliyah Boston's Instagram post (Credits: IG/@aliyah.boston)

Cleone Boston, Aliyah Boston's mother, also replied to her daughter's post, showing her love for the 23-year-old basketball star.

"I love you baby. May God continue to bless and guide you."

Comment of Aliyah Boston's mother on Instagram (Credits: IG/@aliyah.boston)

Aliyah Boston is emotional after starring in an Adidas ad

Aliyah Boston, the 2023 first-overall pick, is an Adidas athlete. Boston was seen in the latest advertisement of the giant apparel and footwear brand, featuring other young stars like Anthony Edwards, Lamine Yamal, Trinity Rodman and Aitana Bonmati.

On Tuesday, Boston shared the shoe brand's video on her Instagram story.

"Oooo special appearance in this commercial," Boston wrote in her Instagram story.

Aliyah Boston's Instagram story (Credits: IG/@aliyah.boston)

Boston first appeared in an Adidas commercial in May 2023 in a campaign called "Remember The Why." ESPN's Nick DePaula reported that Boston inked a multi-year endorsement deal with the brand.

"It feels amazing to be part of Adidas," Boston told DePaula in 2023. "Adidas is empowering women, and they're opening the doors for women's sports. It's just continuing to grow the game."

Boston now plays in the inaugural Unrivaled league as she prepares for her third WNBA season with the retooled Indiana Fever alongside superstar Caitlin Clark.

