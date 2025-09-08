"So proud of my Fever girls man": Aliyah Boston takes celebration to next level after Indiana defy odds to reach playoffs

The Indiana Fever secured its spot in the postseason for a second consecutive year after its 94-65 win over the Washington Mystics on Sunday. They reached the playoffs by defying odds, leading Aliyah Boston to take her celebration to the next level.

To celebrate the milestone, Boston shared a few stories on Instagram. In her first post, she uploaded a clip of herself dancing with teammates, turning the moment into a fun, lighthearted celebratory video.

"Hell yeahhhhh we in there 🤩🤩," she captioned the story.

Her following story featured a repost from the Indiana Fever’s official account, celebrating the team’s playoff berth.

"So proud of my Fever girls man 🥺🥺," she wrote.

Aliyah Boston celebrating the Fever qualifying for the playoffs (Source: Aliyah Boston/IG)

Boston and her team’s wild celebrations were justified as they secured the postseason against all odds. The roster battled numerous injuries, with star Caitlin Clark limited to 13 games. Additionally, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, and Sydney Colson were sidelined, leaving the backcourt depleted.

The Fever clinched seventh place in the final week with one game remaining in the regular season. Boston helped secure the win against the Mystics, with the center recording a double-double, scoring 12 points and collecting 11 rebounds. As the seventh seed, they’ll likely face the Las Vegas Aces in the postseason.

Exiting the playoffs in the first round against the Connecticut Sun last term, the Fever will be hopeful of doing better this time around. However, the Aces will prove to be a tough opposition as they are currently on a 14-game win streak.

Despite being underdogs, the Fever will carry belief into the matchup, especially after toppling the league-leading Minnesota Lynx in July’s Commissioner’s Cup Finals.

Aliyah Boston reveals the Fever's mindset, which helped them clinch the playoff berth: "We never doubted ourselves."

The Indiana Fever became the seventh team to qualify for the playoffs this season, as the postseason bracket begins to take shape. Although enduring multiple injuries and struggling with consistency, the Fever showed their mettle as they continue to battle for the WNBA crown.

During the post-game interview, Aliyah Boston opened up on the team's mindset, which allowed them to clinch the playoff berth despite their struggles.

"I think, you know, just being someone in this locker room, you never doubt yourself," she said (Timestamp: 1:56 onwards). "(The front office)just made great decisions when people went down on who to bring in, the type of people to bring in, and that was really our mindset. We never doubted ourselves. We never doubted that we could be in the playoffs."

The Fever will host the Minnesota Lynx in their final regular-season game before heading into the playoffs.

