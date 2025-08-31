  • home icon
"So proud of you" - Caitlin Clark adores $233,468 Fever teammate with heartfelt public shoutout

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 31, 2025 04:30 GMT
Despite her continued absence due to a groin injury, Caitlin Clark is proud of the Indiana Fever's fight for a playoff spot. Clark gave a heartfelt shoutout to one of her teammates, Aliyah Boston, who has been among the top performers for Indiana this season.

In an Instagram post, Boston shared images from their past two games against the Seattle Storm and LA Sparks. She was fantastic in both games, which were wins that helped the Fever maintain their position as the sixth seed in the WNBA standings.

The third-year star finished the 95-75 win over the Storm with 27 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals on 55.6% shooting. She followed it up with 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and six steals in the Fever's 76-75 victory against the Sparks.

"Hoopin and vibing✨✨," Boston wrote.
Aliyah Boston's post was met with comments from her teammates and peers, including Caitlin Clark. The Indiana Fever superstar felt really proud of Boston, who has helped stabilize the team amid her absence due to injury. Clark has only played 13 games this season and hasn't played since July 15.

"So proud of you 💕💕," Clark commented.
Boston, who is in the third year of her $233,468 rookie contract, is averaging 15.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game this season. She's one of the reasons why the Fever are 21-18, with five games left in the regular season.

They continue their three-game road trip on Sunday against the Golden State Valkyries.

Caitlin Clark ruled out of Sunday's game in San Francisco

Caitlin Clark is set to miss her 17th consecutive game and her 26th overall this season. Clark has been ramping up her recovery from a groin injury, but she's been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Golden State Valkyries, as per the IndyStar's Chloe Peterson.

The Indiana Fever are in the middle of a three-game road trip that began with a clutch win over the LA Sparks. They are set to end the trip on Tuesday against the Phoenix Mercury at the Footprint Center.

In addition to Clark, the Fever are also going to be without Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald, who all suffered season-ending injuries in August. Chloe Bibby has been tagged questionable because of a knee injury.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
