  • “Some damn respect for the ladies”: Sophie Cunningham gets major message from Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate Ron Harper amid WNBA sex toy pranks

“Some damn respect for the ladies”: Sophie Cunningham gets major message from Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate Ron Harper amid WNBA sex toy pranks

By Evan Bell
Published Aug 09, 2025 17:59 GMT
Five-time NBA champ Ron Harper reacts to WNBA
Five-time NBA champ Ron Harper reacts to WNBA's recent sex toy incidents (Image credit: Imagn)

WNBA games have been plagued by instances of meddling fans throwing sex toys on the court, with Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham even getting hit by a flying object earlier in the week.

As the WNBA continues to look for ways to deter potential perpetrators, five-time NBA champ Ron Harper has weighed in via X, calling for fans to show players some respect.

Harper, a former teammate of NBA great Michael Jordan, was responding to a post Sophie Cunningham made following an incident during this week's Fever vs. Sparks game; Cunningham had a sex toy thrown at her late in the second quarter.

After the game, she reposted a previous tweet where she told fans to stop throwing sex toys on the court because, eventually, a player is going to get hurt. After having a sex toy thrown at her, she then reposted the post, noting how it didn't age well.

Ahead of tonight's clash between Sophie Cunningham's Fever and Angel Reese's Chicago Sky, the league is coming off a three-game slate on Friday that saw no sex toys thrown on the court.

After an 18-year-old in Phoenix was arrested and hit with three separate charges for throwing a sex toy onto the court of a Mercury-Sun game earlier in the week, the hope seems to be that the trend has passed.

Sophie Cunningham's Indiana Fever lose two players to season-ending injuries

Heading into today's game against the Chicago Sky, the Indiana Fever will not only be without Caitlin Clark, but also Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald; both suffered season-ending injuries in the team's loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday.

In the first quarter, Colson went for a loose ball, landing awkwardly on her left leg after a jump. Immediately, she fell to the ground clutching her knee, leaving fans fearing the worst.

Then, in the fourth quarter, Aari McDonald came down awkwardly on her left foot during a drive-and-kick attempt. Despite barely being able to walk, she still managed to record a steal on the other end of the floor before exiting the game.

After the Fever's loss, it was reported that Colson tore her ACL, and McDonald broke her foot. As a result, both will be forced to miss the rest of the season.

Now, as the Fever look to continue to combat the absence of Caitlin Clark, coach Stephanie White will also have to scheme around the absences of two players who have been integral to the team's success thus far.

Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

