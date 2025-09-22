  • home icon
"Something about underdogs": Chennedy Carter fired up after Fever stun Aces in Game 1 of WNBA semifinals

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 22, 2025 02:48 GMT
"Something about underdogs": Chennedy Carter fired up after Fever stun Aces in Game 1 of WNBA semifinals. (Image Credit: Imagn and Getty)

The Indiana Fever stunned the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals with a commanding 89-73 victory at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday. After Indiana dominated MVP A'ja Wilson's team, Angel Reese's former Chicago Sky teammate, Chennedy Carter, was hyped and fired up.

Carter shared a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter) after witnessing the Fever’s dominant performance on the road. It was yet another example of how Indiana has battled through adversity this season, prevailing with sheer resilience and belief. Chennedy Carter expressed her admiration for the Fever and praised their "inspiring" journey.

"it’s something about underdogs that will always make me root for them," Carter wrote. "no matter what team or who you are its inspiring!"
The Indiana Fever were firm underdogs heading into Game 1 against the Las Vegas Aces. Several pundits bluntly gave Stephanie White’s team little to no chance of upsetting the Aces, who entered the game with high spirits following A'ja Wilson’s record fourth MVP award.

What transpired was the complete opposite as the Fever played an incredible game of basketball and won all four quarters. Coach White’s defensive plan proved to be a masterstroke as the Fever forced Wilson to miss 16 shots on the night. While MVP Wilson struggled, Kelsey Mitchell rose to the occasion and led Indiana to a famous victory with a 34-point performance.

Fans react to Chennedy Carter's message after Fever's win

Social media was abuzz as netizens quickly noticed Chennedy Carter’s message following the Indiana Fever’s stunning win over the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. Fever fans, in particular, were delighted after Angel Reese’s former teammate gave a heartfelt public shoutout to Indiana.

A fan said:

Said another:

A fan commented:

A fan wrote:

The Fever landed the first punch and now they can expect the Aces to respond with full force. Las Vegas cannot afford to lose two consecutive games on their home floor and fall behind 0-2. One can expect Wilson and her teammates to throw the kitchen sink at Indiana in Game 2, slated for Tuesday.

Edited by Atishay Jain
