Sonia Citron plans how to use $30,000 promised to her by Sabrina Ionescu for 3-Point contest heroics

Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron was promised $30,000 by Sabrina Ionescu after the New York Liberty star won the 3-point contest at the 2025 WNBA All-Star in Indianapolis. It was half of what Ionescu got in winning the shootout, while the other half will go to her SI20 Foundation.Citron has since revealed what she will do with the cash gift. She said that it has not yet been given to her, but she plans to invest some of it, while another part will benefit Sabrina's foundation.&quot;I haven't gotten it yet, but it is coming,&quot; she said.The SI20 Foundation is a nonprofit organization for children wanting to pursue sports, regardless of their backgrounds.Ionescu bagged her second 3-point shootout title after scoring 30 points in the final round. She also won the contest in 2023, when she impressed with 37 points.On the other hand, Citron was the only rookie who participated in the 3-point shootout alongside veterans Ionescu, Kelsey Plum, Lexie Hull and Allisha Gray. Ionescu announced that she will give half of her prize money to Citron after the shootout.“I told Sonia that I would give her half if I won when we were sitting on the bench,&quot; Ionescu said. &quot;As being, like, the only rookie. She was nervous, and I was nervous for her. I obviously have to hold up my end of the bargain, so half is gonna go to her.&quot;I gotta text her and let her know that I'm gonna give her half of it. Just for participating, like, that takes a lot of courage to be able to do that as a rookie, and I was really proud of her.” Citron was the third pick in the 2025 WNBA draft and has been one of the cornerstones for the Mystics.Sonia Citron got candid about being part of All-Star weekendSonia Citron was a nervous rookie entering the All-Star weekend. Talking to Sue Bird in her Bird’s Eye View podcast, Citron expressed her true feelings about joining the competition.“I'm definitely stressed about it,&quot; Citron said. &quot;They asked, and I was like, ‘This is going to give me a lot of anxiety.’ But it's going to be a really cool experience, and I would rather do it than not do it and regret, like, what if?&quot; Despite the nervousness, Citron remained calm and drained 19 points in the 3-point contest. With the Mystics, she has been a consistent bright spot, averaging 14.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.