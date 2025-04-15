Sonia Citron's NFL boyfriend Marist Liufau roasted by reporter for being drafted lower than her

The Washington Mystics selected Notre Dame's Sonia Citron with the third pick on Monday's 2025 WNBA Draft. Citron's boyfriend and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau caught a stray from an ESPN reporter for being drafted lower than her.
According to On3 Sports' Talia Goodman, ESPN's Holly Rowe took a hilarious dig at Liufau while interviewing Citron after getting drafted. The couple has been together since 2022, when Liufau was still at Notre Dame. He was picked 87th overall in last year's NFL Draft.
"You got drafted higher than he did in the NFL," Rowe said.
In four seasons with the Fighting Irish, Sonia Citron helped Notre Dame make four straight appearances in the NCAA tournament. They reached the Sweet 16 four times, losing every year.
Notre Dame lost a heartbreaker to North Carolina State in 2022, got blown out by Maryland in 2023, fell short against Oregon State in 2024 and had no answer to TCU's Hailey Van Lith this year. Citron averaged 14.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in her senior season.
The Washington Mystics traded Ariel Atkins to the Chicago Sky to acquire the No. 3 pick. They added Citron to an already talented roster that features Shakira Austin and Aaliyah Edwards. They also had the No. 4 and No. 6 picks, drafting USC's Kiki Iriafen and Kentucky's Georgia Amoore, respectively.
Sonia Citron won two regular-season ACC championships and one ACC tournament title at Notre Dame. She's also a 2022 ACC Rookie of the Year and was named to First Team All-ACC twice in 2023 and 2025. She even made the ACC All-Defensive Team as a senior.
As for Marist Liufau, he was at Notre Dame from 2019 to 2023. He entered last year's NFL draft and was a third-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys. He had 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 17 games played as a rookie.
Sonia Citron is part of Mystics' young core
As mentioned above, the Washington Mystics had three first-round picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft. They nabbed Sonia Citron at third, Kiki Iriafen at No. 4 and Georgia Amoore two picks later. The rookie trio joins second-year forward Aaliyah Edwards and third-year center Shakira Austin.
Citron can play shooting guard and small forward, but she's a big wing at 6-foot-1. She can knock down open shots with a career 3-point shooting percentage of 37.0%. She can also defend multiple positions, improving on the side of that ball as a senior.
As for Iriafen, she's not as good a shooter as Citron but can drive to the basket and defend multiple positions as a power forward. Amoore, on the other hand, is a diminutive point guard. There are questions about her defense as a 5-foot-6 guard, but her playmaking, scoring and energy fit what Washington is looking for.
Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.