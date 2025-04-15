Sonia Citron's NFL boyfriend Marist Liufau roasted by reporter for being drafted lower than her

The Washington Mystics selected Notre Dame's Sonia Citron with the third pick on Monday's 2025 WNBA Draft. Citron's boyfriend and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau caught a stray from an ESPN reporter for being drafted lower than her.

Ad

According to On3 Sports' Talia Goodman, ESPN's Holly Rowe took a hilarious dig at Liufau while interviewing Citron after getting drafted. The couple has been together since 2022, when Liufau was still at Notre Dame. He was picked 87th overall in last year's NFL Draft.

"You got drafted higher than he did in the NFL," Rowe said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In four seasons with the Fighting Irish, Sonia Citron helped Notre Dame make four straight appearances in the NCAA tournament. They reached the Sweet 16 four times, losing every year.

Notre Dame lost a heartbreaker to North Carolina State in 2022, got blown out by Maryland in 2023, fell short against Oregon State in 2024 and had no answer to TCU's Hailey Van Lith this year. Citron averaged 14.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in her senior season.

Ad

The Washington Mystics traded Ariel Atkins to the Chicago Sky to acquire the No. 3 pick. They added Citron to an already talented roster that features Shakira Austin and Aaliyah Edwards. They also had the No. 4 and No. 6 picks, drafting USC's Kiki Iriafen and Kentucky's Georgia Amoore, respectively.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sonia Citron won two regular-season ACC championships and one ACC tournament title at Notre Dame. She's also a 2022 ACC Rookie of the Year and was named to First Team All-ACC twice in 2023 and 2025. She even made the ACC All-Defensive Team as a senior.

As for Marist Liufau, he was at Notre Dame from 2019 to 2023. He entered last year's NFL draft and was a third-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys. He had 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 17 games played as a rookie.

Ad

Sonia Citron is part of Mystics' young core

Sonia Citron is part of Mystics' young core. (Photo: IMAGN)

As mentioned above, the Washington Mystics had three first-round picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft. They nabbed Sonia Citron at third, Kiki Iriafen at No. 4 and Georgia Amoore two picks later. The rookie trio joins second-year forward Aaliyah Edwards and third-year center Shakira Austin.

Ad

Citron can play shooting guard and small forward, but she's a big wing at 6-foot-1. She can knock down open shots with a career 3-point shooting percentage of 37.0%. She can also defend multiple positions, improving on the side of that ball as a senior.

Expand Tweet

As for Iriafen, she's not as good a shooter as Citron but can drive to the basket and defend multiple positions as a power forward. Amoore, on the other hand, is a diminutive point guard. There are questions about her defense as a 5-foot-6 guard, but her playmaking, scoring and energy fit what Washington is looking for.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.