Sophie Cunningham accused of clout chasing over Caitlin Clark’s ‘mind-boggling slump’ by Skip Bayless

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham’s public feud with Skip Bayless escalated on Thursday, as the commentator made fresh accusations. Bayless alleged that Cunningham was clout chasing by bringing up Caitlin Clark, who he claimed is currently going through a “mind-boggling slump.”

Bayless shared his response on an episode of The Skip Bayless Show, firing back at Cunningham after she told him to “shut up” on her podcast.

"Now, back to Sophie. Of course, she ripped me for wondering if Caitlin needed a mental break," he said (11:51 onwards). "Yet Sophie said on her podcast, 'That's literally No one's lying.' Sophie added, 'When people say stuff like that, I'm just like, shut up.'"

Continuing to respond to Cunningham, the columnist explained how she had been the biggest benefactor of Clark's "strange" second season.

"Of course, Sophie was very careful not to mention what I prominently mention on my podcast, and that's Caitlin's mindboggling shooting slump," Bayless said. (12:18 onwards).

"Sophie Cunningham is a shrewd operator. She can really play the game within the game, the social media game, the get-famous game. Obviously, she didn't wish injury on Caitlin, but has one named Sophie ever benefited from Caitlin Clark's stranger in stranger second season?"

The row between the two began when Bayless questioned Caitlin Clark’s prolonged absence due to injury. The guard has dealt with three separate setbacks this season, the latest keeping her out for over a month.

Since the All-Star break, Clark hasn’t played, with her initial groin strain now diagnosed as a bone bruise in her ankle. With the regular season nearing its end, she’s expected to miss more games and likely won’t return until the playoffs.

Sophie Cunningham claps back at Skip Bayless for suggesting Caitlin Clark's injury is likely a "mental break"

During an episode of his show last week, Skip Bayless suggested Caitlin Clark’s multiple setbacks this season were not actual injuries but rather “mental breaks.” The sports journalist claimed the star was using these breaks to escape the “jealousy” and “resentment” from WNBA veterans.

However, Sophie Cunningham clapped back at Bayless during an episode of her podcast, calling him out over his comments.

"That's literally bulls*it. No one's lying," she said (13:30 onwards). "Here's the thing. When you're an elite-level player, you not being able to play is the hardest part, mentally, physically, emotionally."

Cunningham, often labeled Clark’s “enforcer” by fans, stepped up to protect her teammate once again, this time off the court.

