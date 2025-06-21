Sophie Cunningham celebrates 1M TikTok milestone thanks to viral Caitlin Clark 'enforcer' effect

Sophie Cunningham has garnered loyalty from Fever fans after she stood up for Caitlin Clark during a game against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. Cunningham enforced herself on Connecticut's Jacy Sheldon after she got physical with Clark during the game. This viral act skyrocketed Cunningham's popularity, as she hit 1 million followers on TikTok.
The Fever guard celebrated this milestone by sharing a clip of her dancing on Instagram on Friday and captioned the story with a five-word message.
"Waking up to 1 milli 💕, " she wrote.
Cunningham reached the one million milestone, days after slamming Jacy Sheldon to the floor. This was an act of retaliation from Cunningham as she struck Sheldon for poking Caitlin Clark in the eye. The aftermath saw the duo get ejected from the game, while the Fever guard was also handed a $400 fine for her flagrant act.
Following this viral moment at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Cunningham grew in popularity, gaining thousands of followers on TikTok. Before the game, her account had 302,100 followers, and within three days, that number reached one million.
According to SocialBlade.com, Cunningham gained 229,000 followers on Wednesday, with that count growing to 304,500 a day later. Fans continued to show their support as she gained 264,400 on Friday, taking her total followers count to 1.1 million.
As of now, the former Mercury player has 1.2 million followers on TikTok, having gained over 897,900 followers in just four days. The Caitlin Clark 'enforcer' effect has served Cunningham well as she continues to rise in popularity.
Sophie Cunningham once expressed "being here" for Caitlin Clark and her teammates
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has grown in popularity ever since she stood up for Caitlin Clark on Tuesday. However, an early-season interview of hers has resurfaced, highlighting her loyalty towards teammates.
In the clip, she expresses her excitement about playing with Clark and the importance of sticking up for her teammates.
"She has changed our game in the best possible way," Cunningham said. "Clark I want her to go do her thing and anything she needs from me I’m gonna be here…I stick up for my teammates. I stick up for myself."
These words rang true against the Connecticut Sun, as Cunningham had Caitlin Clark's back during her altercation with Jacy Sheldon and Marina Mabrey.