Sophie Cunningham cuts through $6,580,997 OKC star’s uncertainty with powerful 3-word message ahead of NBA season

Sophie Cunningham is tracking the opening of NBA training camp even as her team, the Indiana Fever, competes in the WNBA playoffs. Following the Fever’s 107-98 Game 5 loss to the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, Cunningham has had more time to follow the biggest and most popular basketball league in the world.OKC Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams’ Instagram post on Tuesday about “chasing success, or running from failure” caught Cunningham’s attention. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe replied to the 2025 NBA champ’s uncertain words heading into year 4 of his career:“let’s get it. 👏👏”Sophie Cunningham reacting to Jalen Williams' IG post on Tuesday. [photo: @jalendubwilliams/IG]Jalen Williams, who is in the books for $6,580,997 this season, had a breakout campaign during the 2024-25 NBA season. He earned his first All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defensive Team selections after helping the OKC Thunder to the championship. Williams averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7blocks per game, all career-high numbers.Sophie Cunningham is supporting Williams despite the uncertainty of his words following an impressive season in the NBA.Sophie Cunningham is upbeat despite Fever’s elimination loss against AcesThe Indiana Fever went on vacation after the loss to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 5. With Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark and other key contributors sitting on the bench, the Fever gave their grittiest and most resilient performance but fell short.Kelsey Mitchell left halfway through the third quarter due to cramps, while Aliyah Boston fouled out in the fourth quarter. Despite the odds, the No. 6-ranked Fever pushed the second-seeded and stacked Aces to overtime. Eventually, the limping visitors failed to pull off another come-from-behind win.After the game, Sophie Cunningham tweeted her thoughts about the season:“us. can’t make this season up! So much to be proud of. you better believe we are coming for EVERYBODY next season.”Sophie Cunningham @sophallerLINKus. can’t make this season up! so much to be proud of. you better believe we are coming for EVERYBODY next season.The biggest casualty in the Fever’s injury-riddled season was superstar point guard Caitlin Clark. After hoping for a return before the playoffs, the team shut her down in early September.Cunningham’s season lasted only until mid-August. A torn right MCL against the Connecticut Sun prematurely ended her season. Aari McDonald (foot) and Sydney Colson (knee) also went down with season-ending injuries on Aug. 7. Chloe Bibby (knee) and Damiris Dantas (concussion) joined the injury list before the playoffs started.After limping throughout the season, Cunningham expressed confidence that the Fever would do much better in 2026.