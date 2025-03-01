Sophie Cunningham drops 4-word reaction as Fever star shares couch selfie with sister Lindsey Cunningham

Sophie Cunningham may have moved from Arizona to Indiana, but the WNBA star has stayed active on social media. Cunningham was known for her outgoing personality with the Phoenix Mercury, and seems to be continuing that with her move to the Indiana Fever.

On Friday, the WNBA guard gave her 259,000 plus Instagram followers an update on her life. The 28-year-old Missouri native's Instagram account is littered with snaps of the basketball world, her fashionable looks and even some fun pics from her personal life. On this occasion, she decided to go with a more homely post.

Cunningham shared a selfie of herself alongside her sister, Lindsey, kicking back in a couch as they choose to spend a relaxing night at home. Cunningham added the following caption to go with the homely pic.

"Another crazy Friday night."

S. Cunningham shares a pic of herself enjoying some downtime with her sister. Photo Credits: Imagn

Sophie and her sister Lindsey Cunningham played together at the University of Missouri. Sophie Cunningham was selected by the Phoenix Mercury as the 13th pick in the 2019 WNBA draft.

Cunningham, who spent the last six seasons in Phoenix, recently hit the headlines after moving to the Indiana Fever as part of a four-team trade. The trade will give her the opportunity to play alongside WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark.

With Cunningham joining an already loaded Fever, Indiana is expected to have one of the best backcourts in the league. Along with Cunningham and Clark, the Fever also have All-Star Kelsey Mitchell returning to the lineup. Lexie Hull, Jaelyn Brown and Sydney Colson are also capable of playing the guard position.

Sophie Cunningham shares a wholesome pic of kissing her mom after Indiana trade

Sophie Cunningham participates skills challenge during the WNBA All-Star Skills Night at the Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham will begin the 2025 WNBA season with the Indiana Fever and the versatile guard seemed thrilled about the shift. She gets a chance to move back to the Midwest where she was born and raised, and the move will give Cunningham the opportunity to be closer to her family.

Following the news of the trade, Cunningham shared a short clip alongside her mother on Instagram. In the post from Feb. 3, she could be seen giving her mother a kiss. The Fever guard added the following message:

"Indiana means close to Joe Dirt aka momma 🥹," Cunningham wrote.

Sophie Cunningham shares a video on social media alongside her mother. (Credits: IG/Sophie Cunningham

The Indiana Fever will begin their 2025 campaign on May 17 in a highly anticipated game against the Chicago Sky.

