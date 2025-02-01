Sophie Cunningham drops 4-word reaction as she turns up the glamour in striking mirror selfie

The Indiana Fever acquired a new star to pair with Caitlin Clark as Sophie Cunningham will be taking her talents from the desert to the Midwest.

She may be making the most of her days in sunny Arizona before packing her bags to leave for Indianapolis. Cunningham recently shared a picture on Instagram, showing her legs and claiming that she desperately needed to get some color.

"Need a tan ASAP," Cunningham wrote on Friday.

Via Sophie Cunningham's IG (image credit: instagram/sophie_cham)

Sophie Cunningham loves Caitlin Clark

On Friday, the Indiana Fever moved former No. 2 pick NaLyssa Smith and their No. 8 pick to the Phoenix Mercury to get Sophie Cunningham and the No. 19 selection in the 2025 WNBA draft.

The seven-year veteran will be playing for another team for the first time in her career. She is likely excited for the opportunity to play with a generational talent like Caitlin Clark.

During an appearance on the "Travis Hearn Podcast" in October, she raved about Clark's game and potentially teaming up with her. When asked whether Cunningham hated her, she had nothing but praise for Clark.

"No, dude," Cunningham said. "Absolutely not. I think that she's a gem. I didn't know her, but all-star weekend we kind of bantered back and forth a little bit. And she's lovely. She has a lot of pressure on her shoulders, and I think a lot of people always have a lot to say with people they don't even know or shoes they've never been in.

"And for me, I think she's handling the pressure very well. I think she's doing a lot of great things for women's basketball, and I'm a fan. Like I would love to play with her one day, for real."

Cunningham will give the Fever another experienced player to try and build from last year's postseason run.

She is averaging 7.7 points per game in her career, becoming a perennial starter after spending most of her earlier days in the WNBA coming off the bench. While she's not as strong on defense as Lexlie Hull, she will give the Fever another sharpshooter to spread the floor.

