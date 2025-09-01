Sophie Cunningham drops heartfelt reaction to Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall and their partners rocking brand new WNBA merch

Sophie Cunningham continues to root for the Indiana Fever even as she recuperates from a torn MCL on the sidelines. Aside from this, she is also an avid supporter of the WNBA as a whole, even if she is sometimes at odds with the league office.

On Monday, Cunningham showcased this support when she commented on an Instagram post showing members of the San Francisco 49ers in attendance at the recent Indiana Fever-Golden State Valkyries game. In this IG photo, the trio of Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle, and Ricky Pearsall are posing on the hardcourt of Chase Center along with their romantic partners.

Notably, the NFL stars and their partners are wearing new Valkyries merchandise. Cunningham showed appreciation for this by posting two fire emoijis in the comments section.

Sophie Cunningham gets hyped over a post showing members of the San Francisco 49ers wearing WNBA merch. Credit: offseasonbrand/IG

Though Cunningham was hyped over this picture, she might have grappled with disappointment as the Fever lost 75-63 to the Valkyries that night.

At this critical juncture in the regular season, Indiana shot a subpar 33.3% from the field and a forgettable 20.0% from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they allowed Golden State to make a whopping 63.2% of their three-point shots (and 50.9% of their field goals in total).

The outcome of this game allowed the Valkyries (21-18) to leapfrog the Fever (21-19) in the standings. As a result, Indiana is currently in the unenviable spot of the eighth seed, which is likely on a collision course with the Minnesota Lynx.

"Is it always this stressful being a fan?": Sophie Cunningham sends message of solidarity with Fever supporters

As much as Cunningham would like to bring her hustle and hard-nosed defense to the team, her injury forces her to just watch and cheer for her teammates.

This past Thursday, the Fever guard posted a Tweet that resonated with empathy for her ball club's supporters.

"is it always this stressful being a fan? I can’t take it… can’t sit still," Cunningham tweeted.

Sophie Cunningham @sophaller is it always this stressful being a fan? I can’t take it… can’t sit still.

Fortunately for Cunningham, stress gave way to delight on that evening as the Fever pulled off a 76-75 win over the LA Sparks.

