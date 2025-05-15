Sophie Cunningham drops priceless reaction as Lexie Hull reveals behind-the-scenes blunder

Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull have been confusing Indiana Fever staff and basketball fans with their similarities in appearance. Cunningham, whom the Fever acquired in the offseason, joined the fun with an eye-catching Instagram post a week ago. She asked fans on IG if they were “seeing double” when the former Phoenix Mercury star and the sweet-shooting guard go together.

Ad

On Wednesday, Hull said that somebody greeted her ‘Good morning, Sophie’ but refused to correct the error. She opened up about how the Fever basketball staff, particularly the one doing film, often mixed them up.

Cunningham replied to the admission from her teammate:

“heehee I’ll take this as a compliment”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull are both 6-foot-1 and have long blonde hairs, a big reason they are often mistaken for the other. Although Cunningham wears No. 8 while Hull uses No. 10 for the Fever, their similarities in frame and skin make distinguishing them a tough assignment.

Fever coach Stephanie White often has Cunningham and Hull together on the floor in the preseason. Cunningham has an off-the-bench role like her teammate. Together, they have confused fans who sometimes don’t look at jersey numbers to identify a player.

Ad

Fans react to Sophie Cunningham’s comments following Lexie Hull’s mistaken identity admission

The close relationship between Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull has caught the attention of fans. Following Hull’s admission to being mistaken for her Indiana Fever teammate, many promptly tossed in their thoughts:

“This twin thing with Sophie and Lexie is getting crazy, but I love it.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan said:

“You’re a good sport, Lexie, I mean Sophie”

Another fan added:

“Both beautiful blonde bombers who play D like demons…”

@sunosguy69 continued:

“The announcer for the Atlanta game made the mistake (and never corrected herself)”

@caitlinclarks commented:

“you should switch things up for the heck of it one day and have lex wear your undershirt”

Indiana Fever supporters love seeing them play together despite the occasional mistaken identity, which happened in a few preseason games. With the new season starting in a few days, a few such mistakes could recur until fans become familiar with Cunningham and Hull playing together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More