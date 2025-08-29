  • home icon
  Sophie Cunningham echoes Kevin Durant's ice-cold Steph Curry statement

Sophie Cunningham echoes Kevin Durant's ice-cold Steph Curry statement

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Aug 29, 2025 12:49 GMT
Sophie Cunningham echoes Kevin Durant
Sophie Cunningham echoes Kevin Durant's ice-cold Steph Curry statement (Source: Imagn)

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham reacted to a video of Kevin Durant speaking about Steph Curry on Thursday. The video clip was featured in the Netflix documentary, "Court of Gold." The film chronicled the USA men's basketball team's gold medal-winning run at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Durant spoke about Curry in response to French basketball player Evan Fournier's comments.

"@easymoneysniper this one got me 💀💀," Cunningham wrote on her Instagram story.

In the video, Fournier claimed France had an edge over Team USA because of their superior chemistry.

"We definitely have an advantage," Fournier said. "We know each other. We've played together for 10+ years. We have training camps every summer. These guys don't. These guys just show up for three weeks and just go play."
Sophie Cunningham reacts to Kevin Durant's comments on Steph Curry (Image via Instagram/@sophie_cham)
Sophie Cunningham reacts to Kevin Durant's comments on Steph Curry (Image via Instagram/@sophie_cham)
"Y'all can play together every day for the last five years, that ain't going to help you," Durant responded. "That chemistry going to help you when you gotta guard Steph Curry? (laughs)"
France and the USA faced off against each other for the gold medal, and the Americans defeated the French 98-87 behind Curry’s 24 points on 8 of 12 shooting from 3-point range. It marked the Americans’ fifth straight Olympic title. They got the gold medal thanks to efforts from a star-studded roster that included Curry, LeBron James, Durant, and several other NBA stars.

"Court of Gold" was released on Netflix on February 18 and featured six episodes that tracked the men's basketball competition. Serbia joined the Americans and France on the podium after clinching the bronze-medal game against Germany.

Sophie Cunningham and Kevin Durant invest in new business venture

Basketball stars Sophie Cunningham and Kevin Durant are investing in sparkling water and soda brand Spindrift. Through a partnership with Patricof Co., the company recently added several new investors.

"The roster (of investors) includes Kevin Durant & Rich Kleiman’s 35V, DK Metcalf, Azzi Fudd, Derrick White, Maarten Paes, Sophie Cunningham, and Livvy Dunne," Boardroom, a company owned by Durant, said on Instagram.
"To kick off the partnership, Spindrift is launching a social video series featuring blind taste tests, athlete draft picks, and surprise flavors," Boardroom said while highlighting the marketing plans for the brand.

Spindrift was launched in 2010 by entrepreneur Bill Creelman. According to its website, the company produces sparkling water using "real squeezed fruit."

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
