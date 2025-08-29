Sophie Cunningham echoes Kevin Durant's ice-cold Steph Curry statement

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham reacted to a video of Kevin Durant speaking about Steph Curry on Thursday. The video clip was featured in the Netflix documentary, &quot;Court of Gold.&quot; The film chronicled the USA men's basketball team's gold medal-winning run at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Durant spoke about Curry in response to French basketball player Evan Fournier's comments.&quot;@easymoneysniper this one got me 💀💀,&quot; Cunningham wrote on her Instagram story.In the video, Fournier claimed France had an edge over Team USA because of their superior chemistry.&quot;We definitely have an advantage,&quot; Fournier said. &quot;We know each other. We've played together for 10+ years. We have training camps every summer. These guys don't. These guys just show up for three weeks and just go play.&quot;Sophie Cunningham reacts to Kevin Durant's comments on Steph Curry (Image via Instagram/@sophie_cham)&quot;Y'all can play together every day for the last five years, that ain't going to help you,&quot; Durant responded. &quot;That chemistry going to help you when you gotta guard Steph Curry? (laughs)&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFrance and the USA faced off against each other for the gold medal, and the Americans defeated the French 98-87 behind Curry’s 24 points on 8 of 12 shooting from 3-point range. It marked the Americans’ fifth straight Olympic title. They got the gold medal thanks to efforts from a star-studded roster that included Curry, LeBron James, Durant, and several other NBA stars.&quot;Court of Gold&quot; was released on Netflix on February 18 and featured six episodes that tracked the men's basketball competition. Serbia joined the Americans and France on the podium after clinching the bronze-medal game against Germany.Sophie Cunningham and Kevin Durant invest in new business ventureBasketball stars Sophie Cunningham and Kevin Durant are investing in sparkling water and soda brand Spindrift. Through a partnership with Patricof Co., the company recently added several new investors.&quot;The roster (of investors) includes Kevin Durant &amp; Rich Kleiman’s 35V, DK Metcalf, Azzi Fudd, Derrick White, Maarten Paes, Sophie Cunningham, and Livvy Dunne,&quot; Boardroom, a company owned by Durant, said on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;To kick off the partnership, Spindrift is launching a social video series featuring blind taste tests, athlete draft picks, and surprise flavors,&quot; Boardroom said while highlighting the marketing plans for the brand.Spindrift was launched in 2010 by entrepreneur Bill Creelman. According to its website, the company produces sparkling water using &quot;real squeezed fruit.&quot;