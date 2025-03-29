Sophie Cunningham embraces ‘Forrest Gump’ moniker on Fever for her relentless hustle on both ends of the court

When the 2025 WNBA season tips off, the Indiana Fever will have a fresh look with Sophie Cunningham, DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and several other notable new acquisitions joining the Caitlin Clark-led team.

Ad

In the case of Cunningham, the guard will enter her seventh year in the league after being dealt to Indiana as part of a four-team trade. Ahead of the 2025 season, she spoke about her style of play during a sitdown for the Fever's YouTube channel, joking about comparisons to Forrest Gump.

"I like to run," Cunningham said. "I kind of get the name Forrest Gump sometimes. And I'm like, hey, if you guys want to call me, that's fine. I'll beat you down the court every time. But I really am just excited for the style of play and what I can bring to the table for this team."

Ad

Trending

The Fever shared Cunningham's comments in a clip posted on X on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sophie Cunningham, of course, isn't the only new addition to the Fever who is excited about Indiana's fast-paced style of play.

After being acquired by the franchise this summer, Natasha Howard expressed a similar sentiment while speaking with members of the press, saying she's excited about running the floor and receiving Clark's signature passes.

Looking at some notable acquisitions the Indiana Fever made this summer in addition to the Sophie Cunningham trade

As mentioned, the four-team trade that brought Sophie Cunningham to Indiana was just one of the notable moves the Indiana Fever made this offseason to bolster their roster.

Ad

The team acquired three-time WNBA champion and former Defensive Player of the Year Natasha Howard in free agency. In addition to getting out and running in transition with Caitlin Clark, Howard will also bolster the team's frontcourt with her presence on the glass.

The team also notably signed two-time champion and six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner in a stunning move that will add veteran experience and another offensive threat to the team. Add onto that the acquisitions of Sydney Colson, who won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023 with the Las Vegas Aces, and Brianna Turner, who will provide frontcourt depth.

Last season, the team returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, winning 20 of their 40 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback