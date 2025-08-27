Sophie Cunningham explains the real reason behind not buying a house despite $100,000 contract

Around this time last year, Sophie Cunningham inked a one-year extension with the Phoenix Mercury worth $100,000. Despite her salary eclipsing six figures for a third straight year, she has held off on making a major life decision.

Buying a home is a big move for someone in any profession, let alone a pro athlete. Since their career can be uprooted to any part of the country at a moment's notice, it takes a lot for a player to pick a city to build roots in.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Sophie Cunningham dove into the idea of buying a house from her point of view. In her situation, she feels it's much more sensible to utilize the WNBA's housing options than attempt to secure a place of her own.

"I think a lot of people still really use team housing," Cunningham said (timestamp 42:00). "Think about it, I'm 28 and I'm living rent free. Beside my phone and car, I really am kind of living expense free besides a couple things so it's kind of nice."

Cunningham isn't opposed to becoming a homeowner, but feels it would take the stability of at least a three-year deal to consider the idea. Seeing that she is playing out an expiring contract at the moment, it's likely something that isn't on her radar.

Sophie Cunningham provides update after season-ending knee surgery

After being traded to the Indiana Fever, Sophie Cunningham was viewed as a depth piece that could potentially put the team over the top. However, her first year with the franchise did not end as she'd like. In an August 17th matchup against the Connecticut Sun, Cunningham suffered a torn MCL that will keep her sidelined for the remainder of the year.

Shortly after this injury, Cunningham underwent surgery to repair her knee. Following the procedure, she provided some positive updates. Cunningham's doctors believe she's in a good place physically, and she's already begun her recovery journey.

"They said for my age and for like what I do for a living that my knees are looking real nice," Cunningham said. "I've been doing a little bit of rehab. Lots of icing, just trying to get extension."

Sophie Cunningham's season with the Fever comes to an end after just 30 appearances in the regular season. In that time, she averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc.

With this being a long-term injury, the veteran guard has a lot of work to do in hopes of getting back to 100% for the 2026 season.

