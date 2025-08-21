Sophie Cunningham gives shoutout to Fever coach who got outplayed by Lexie Hull & $233,468 star at practice

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham responded to a clip of player development coach Keith Porter being guarded by teammates Lexie Hull and Aliyah Boston on Wednesday. She is on a three-year, $233,468 contract with Indiana. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe responded in the comment section of the post on Instagram, giving a shout-out to Porter.“yea @keithporter_8,” accompanied by clapping emojis.Sophie Cunningham’s comment/Instagram @indianafeverCunningham was acquired by the Fever in a four-team trade on Feb. 2 from the Phoenix Mercury. Across 30 regular-season games, she has averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game, while shooting 46.9%, including 43.2% from the 3-point line, which are both career highs.Cunningham had a season-high performance on Aug. 7 against her former team. She dropped 18 points and knocked down five 3-pointers, shooting 66.7% in the team’s 95-60 loss.During the 99-93 overtime win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, Cunningham suffered a season-ending tear of her right MCL. The injury occurred in the second quarter following a collision with Sun guard Bria Hartley. She will miss the remainder of the 2025 season. In response, Indiana signed Shey Peddy to a seven-day hardship contract and waived Kyra Lambert.Sophie Cunningham calls out Skip Bayless over Caitlin Clark's claimsSophie Cunningham has turned into a Fever fan favorite over the way she defends Caitlin Clark. On Wednesday, via her podcast “Show Me Something,” she firmly pushed back on Skip Bayless for suggesting Caitlin Clark might be leveraging injuries for mental “breaks.”“I don’t know,” Cunningham said on the latest episode of her Show Me Something podcast (Start from 12:55). “Everyone keeps asking, and I’m like literally, ‘She doesn’t even know.’ It’s just like a day-by-day, legit kind of thing. And so yeah, she’s close.”“That’s literally bull****,” she said. “Like, no one’s lying. Here’s the thing. When you’re an elite-level player, you not being able to play is the hardest part, mentally, physically, emotionally. You know what I mean? Like it’s not playing. It’s when you’re playing is like when you’re it’s a part of it. Like you’re built for that. So when people say stuff like that, I’m just like ‘Shut up.’”Bayless' commentary came during heightened debate over Clark’s physical treatment in the WNBA, with some believing she was being unfairly targeted by opponents.