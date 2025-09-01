Sophie Cunningham goes farm-chic as she reunites with her pets in Missouri

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 01, 2025 01:25 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun - Source: Imagn
Sophie Cunningham goes farm-chic as she reunites with her pets in Missouri. [photo: Imagn]

Sophie Cunningham went home to Columbia, Missouri, after undergoing right knee surgery roughly two weeks ago. While recovering, she continues to engage her fans on social media with timely posts. On Saturday, she shared a glimpse of her life on the farm via a couple of Instagram stories.

Ad

The Indiana Fever guard featured her canine pets in the first story and wrote:

“All my guard dogs on watch for the crip <3.”
Sophie Cunningham spending time with her pets while recovering from right MCL surgery. [photo: @sophie_cham/IG]
Sophie Cunningham spending time with her pets while recovering from right MCL surgery. [photo: @sophie_cham/IG]

Sophie Cunningham has shared photos of her dogs before, so it was not surprising that they appeared in her posts again. The former Phoenix Mercury guard also showed a clip of their cows, which she said wore collars similar to those of their pets. She could be overheard saying that she wanted to go near the cows but had trouble moving.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In her “Show Me Something” podcast with co-host and childhood friend West Wilson on Tuesday, Cunningham said she was in good spirits following surgery. She added that she has been mostly sitting down with ice on her right knee. Seeing her move around to go near her dogs and cows was a welcome sight for Fever fans.

Sophie Cunningham found it “stressful” cheering for her Indiana Fever teammates in close games

Sophie Cunningham and some of her teammates with season-ending injuries did not travel to Los Angeles for Friday’s showdown against the LA Sparks. While they could not be there with them, they remained active on social media during the tightly contested encounter.

Ad

Behind clutch-shooting by former Sparks guard Odyssey Sims, the Fever eked out a 76-75 win, their first in four attempts against LA. Indiana held the lead with 13.6 seconds remaining, but could not extend it after a turnover and two personal take fouls from the Sparks.

Kelsey Mitchell intentionally missed two free throws with 0.4 seconds left to drag the Fever to the finish line.

After the game, Sophie Cunningham tweeted:

“Is it always this stressful being a fan? I can’t take it… can’t sit still.”
Ad
Ad

The Indiana Fever are in Golden State for another crucial game against the Valkyries on Sunday. Although injury-riddled, both teams went back and forth in the first quarter.

If the slugfest continues until the final buzzer, nobody would be surprised if Cunningham’s tweets her restlessness again.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications