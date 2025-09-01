Sophie Cunningham goes farm-chic as she reunites with her pets in Missouri

Sophie Cunningham went home to Columbia, Missouri, after undergoing right knee surgery roughly two weeks ago. While recovering, she continues to engage her fans on social media with timely posts. On Saturday, she shared a glimpse of her life on the farm via a couple of Instagram stories.The Indiana Fever guard featured her canine pets in the first story and wrote:“All my guard dogs on watch for the crip &lt;3.”Sophie Cunningham spending time with her pets while recovering from right MCL surgery. [photo: @sophie_cham/IG]Sophie Cunningham has shared photos of her dogs before, so it was not surprising that they appeared in her posts again. The former Phoenix Mercury guard also showed a clip of their cows, which she said wore collars similar to those of their pets. She could be overheard saying that she wanted to go near the cows but had trouble moving. In her “Show Me Something” podcast with co-host and childhood friend West Wilson on Tuesday, Cunningham said she was in good spirits following surgery. She added that she has been mostly sitting down with ice on her right knee. Seeing her move around to go near her dogs and cows was a welcome sight for Fever fans.Sophie Cunningham found it “stressful” cheering for her Indiana Fever teammates in close gamesSophie Cunningham and some of her teammates with season-ending injuries did not travel to Los Angeles for Friday’s showdown against the LA Sparks. While they could not be there with them, they remained active on social media during the tightly contested encounter.Behind clutch-shooting by former Sparks guard Odyssey Sims, the Fever eked out a 76-75 win, their first in four attempts against LA. Indiana held the lead with 13.6 seconds remaining, but could not extend it after a turnover and two personal take fouls from the Sparks.Kelsey Mitchell intentionally missed two free throws with 0.4 seconds left to drag the Fever to the finish line.After the game, Sophie Cunningham tweeted:“Is it always this stressful being a fan? I can’t take it… can’t sit still.”The Indiana Fever are in Golden State for another crucial game against the Valkyries on Sunday. Although injury-riddled, both teams went back and forth in the first quarter.If the slugfest continues until the final buzzer, nobody would be surprised if Cunningham’s tweets her restlessness again.