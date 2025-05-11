Sophie Cunningham indirectly disses $105,000,000 franchise after linking up with Brittney Griner 

Sophie Cunningham spent the first six seasons of her WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury after being drafted by the $105,000,000 franchise in the second round of the 2019 WNBA draft.
She spent that entire time with former teammate Brittney Griner, who played for the franchise from 2013-2024, so when the two friends saw each other on Saturday for the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream preseason game, they shared a fun moment at halfcourt.
Cunningham would later comment on the interaction between Griner, seemingly taking a shot at the Phoenix Mercury.
"I miss this dingus, but we are both very happy now," Cunningham wrote on X.
Both players left the Phoenix Mercury during the offseason when Brittney Griner signed a 1 year, $214,466 contract with the Atlanta Dream. Cunningham was traded to the Fever in a blockbuster four-team trade also involving the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun.
The Phoenix Mercury struggled last season, finishing 19-21. It's the franchise's third consecutive losing season despite making it to the first round of the playoffs in two of the three seasons.
While there is no news about Sophie Cunningham having problems with her former team, talks of a locker room split began doing the rounds late last season. With Cunningham being a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump, it seemingly drove a wedge among her teammates, particularly Natasha Cloud, who even discussed the matter on a TikTok live.
Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull bring energy off the bench for the Indiana Fever
The Indiana Fever have gone from one of the youngest teams last year to one of the deepest rosters this year after an overhaul of the team this offseason.
Lexie Hull is one of the few holdovers from last year, and Sophie Cunningham is new to Indiana, but both players are energy players for the Fever, who come in and add fuel to the court.
Hull spoke to reporters about what it's like to play with Sophie Cunningham on Saturday.
"It's so fun. Sophie is so fun to play with. She has a different energy about her. Something you can't teach. Something you can;t tell people to act like because you either have that or you don't and being able to play with her you feed off of that and she feeds off the crowd and the crowd feeds off her so it's super fun. I'm just very grateful to get to play alongside of her," Hull said.
The Indiana Fever open the regular season on Saturday against the Chicago Sky.