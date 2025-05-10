Sophie Cunningham injury fears addressed as Fever coach delivers awaited update

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham exited the third quarter in Saturday's preseason game against the Atlanta Dream. Cunningham rolled her right ankle after a rebound attempt, However, she was able to walk off the court but would not return to the game.

According to Fever beat writer Scott Agness on X, Fever coach Stephanie White gave an update regarding Cunningham after the game. According to the coach, Cunningham herself said she was okay.

