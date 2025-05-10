Sophie Cunningham injury fears addressed as Fever coach delivers awaited update

By Miguel de Guzman
Modified May 10, 2025 22:08 GMT
WNBA: MAY 03 Preseason - Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Stephanie White gives an update on Sophie Cunningham's injury (Photo credits: GETTY)

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham exited the third quarter in Saturday's preseason game against the Atlanta Dream. Cunningham rolled her right ankle after a rebound attempt, However, she was able to walk off the court but would not return to the game.

Ad

According to Fever beat writer Scott Agness on X, Fever coach Stephanie White gave an update regarding Cunningham after the game. According to the coach, Cunningham herself said she was okay.

also-read-trending Trending
About the author
Miguel de Guzman

Miguel de Guzman

Miguel is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with an overall experience of 7 years. A lover of the sport owing to its mental aspect, he has played it throughout high school and college as a power forward and small forward, and has also coached high school and college basketball teams. These experiences have given him a unique perspective on the game, which translates into insightful content.

For Miguel, the San Antonio Spurs, especially during the Tim Duncan era, were the embodiment of team basketball. He respects Gregg Popovich's empathy toward his players and his understanding of the game. The Spurs' titles, Kobe Bryant's poignant "Dear Basketball" tribute, Derrick Rose's remarkable 50-point game with Minnesota and Magic Johnson's remarkable comeback are among Miguel's top basketball moments.

For his articles, he conducts thorough research, cross verifies information with at least three sources, and sometimes sacrifices speed for accuracy. Content simplification and maintaining a neutral view on topics are his strengths.

Miguel follows other sports, particularly the NFL, and when not working he enjoys hobbies like cooking and playing video games.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications