Sophie Cunningham interrupts Fever coach's presser with cheeky ankle injury update from sidelines

Sophie Cunningham cheekily interrupted her coach's interview from the sidelines to provide an update on her ankle injury. On Thursday, Tony East from Forbes Sport shared a brief interview with Indiana Fever's new coach, Stephanie White.

East asked White for an update on Cunningham's injury. The Fever guard was practicing shooting drills behind her, and when White started to answer the reporter's question, Cunningham cheekily interrupted her to provide the update herself.

"I am ready to play," she said. "I am going crazy!"

White agreed with her star guard and said that she was going crazy. However, soon after the Fever star got back to her shooting drills, White got back to providing an answer to the question about her player's injury status.

"She just continued to be day-to-day. Every 24 hours, she is making great progress. It's a long season, so we wanna make sure we are making the best long term decisions when it comes to her health and wellness and her ability to produce for the team."

Sophie Cunningham arrived at the Fever from the Phoenix Mercury during this offseason. She has made a name for herself in the league with her elite shooting ability, and the Fever brought her in to bolster their perimeter offense and reduce the burden on their star player, Caitlin Clark.

Fever coach Stephanie White reveals the importance of Sophie Cunningham on the Fever squad

Sophie Cunningham injured her ankle during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Atlanta Dream on May. 10. Since then, she has been in and out of practice sessions. However, she looks to be doing fine for now as the Fever coach marked her as day-to-day in her recent interview.

After Wednesday's practice, the Fever coach talked with the media, where she explained the importance of Cunningham on the revamped Fever squad.

"It felt a little bit different without Sophie out there, just because she brings so much energy, and she's like this big bright light that comes in," White said. "So that felt a little bit different. But as far as our attention to detail, and our focus, and our energy and competitiveness, no."

Sophie Cunningham was an elite ranged shooting guard for the Mercury last season. She provided immense value to her team, coming off the bench in many games while starting some.

She averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game and hopefully she will surpass her stats in the upcoming season. The Fever open their season against the Chicago Sky on Saturday.

