"Sophie Cunningham just got hit with a green d*ildo" - WNBA fans lose it as another green s*x toy thrown on court during Fever vs Sparks

For the third time this season, a fan threw a green-colored adult toy during a WNBA game, and this time it hit a player. Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever seemingly got hit late in the second quarter of their game against the LA Sparks inside the Crypto.com Arena.With around two minutes left in the first half, Kelsey Plum just finished hitting her free throw when a flying green object seemingly hit Cunningham. It appeared to be similar to the green things that have been playing during games over the past week, which both involved the Golden State Valkyries.Plum immediately kicked the toy off the floor and checked on Cunningham, who seemed unhurt by the incident. Players, coaches and officials immediately looked at the stands, with security trying to find the perpetrator.Here's the video of the incident.The game was briefly stopped to ensure the safety of the players. It's unclear if the perpetrator was caught and escorted out of the arena, but fans can be heard booing after the game resumed via a video by Southern California News Group's John W. Davis.WNBA fans online quickly reacted to the incident, and some couldn't believe that the flying d*ldo hit Sophie Cunningham.Here are some of the reactions.Hater Report @HaterReport_LINKSOPHIE CUNNINGHAM JUST GOT HIT WITH A GREEN D*LDO FullBreed ⚒️ 🔥 🇺🇸 🏈 🍺 🚘 @breed_fullLINKDon't get me wrong. I think The Green D*ldoer is funny.But I find it hard to believe someone can throw a d*ldo onto a basketball court in public and no one nearby sees then do it.Aamir @aamirl_LINKBro security fr gonna be checkin for d*ldos every wnba game now spartan @Spartan425SpartLINKWhere are people hiding these thangs?DaveSmith1462 @dsmith1462LINKGreen and kicked were the two heavy favorites in the betting market The Feisty Boardgamer @PaulinElkhartLINKShe laughed it off expertly.The first incident happened on July 29 during a game between the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream in Atlanta. It occurred again on Aug. 1 in another Valkyries game, this time against the Sky in Chicago. The WNBA announced over the weekend that the perpetrator in Atlanta was arrested and charged.Sophie Cunningham joked about after second WNBA 'mean green' incidentAfter a fan threw another green adult toy back at the start of the month during the Golden State Valkyries-Chicago Sky game, Sophie Cunningham took to Twitter about the possibility of players getting hit. Following Tuesday's incident in Los Angeles, Cunningham's comments have come full circle after she seemingly got hit late in the second quarter by &quot;mean green.&quot; Cunningham's teammate, Sydney Colson, parodied the incident and even created a persona called &quot;mean green.&quot; While it's alright to make light of the situation, it's something that the WNBA and each arena's security seriously. They might need to take serious action now rather than wait for something dangerous to happen. Nevertheless, some players were able to laugh it off after the incident, including Cunningham, who got a hug from Julie Vanloo.