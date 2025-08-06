  • home icon
  "Sophie Cunningham just got hit with a green d*ildo" - WNBA fans lose it as another green s*x toy thrown on court during Fever vs Sparks

"Sophie Cunningham just got hit with a green d*ildo" - WNBA fans lose it as another green s*x toy thrown on court during Fever vs Sparks

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 06, 2025 03:32 GMT
WNBA fans lose it as another green s*x toy thrown on court during Fever vs Sparks. (Photo: IMAGN)
WNBA fans lose it as another green s*x toy thrown on court during Fever vs Sparks. (Photo: IMAGN)

For the third time this season, a fan threw a green-colored adult toy during a WNBA game, and this time it hit a player. Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever seemingly got hit late in the second quarter of their game against the LA Sparks inside the Crypto.com Arena.

With around two minutes left in the first half, Kelsey Plum just finished hitting her free throw when a flying green object seemingly hit Cunningham. It appeared to be similar to the green things that have been playing during games over the past week, which both involved the Golden State Valkyries.

Plum immediately kicked the toy off the floor and checked on Cunningham, who seemed unhurt by the incident. Players, coaches and officials immediately looked at the stands, with security trying to find the perpetrator.

Here's the video of the incident.

The game was briefly stopped to ensure the safety of the players. It's unclear if the perpetrator was caught and escorted out of the arena, but fans can be heard booing after the game resumed via a video by Southern California News Group's John W. Davis.

WNBA fans online quickly reacted to the incident, and some couldn't believe that the flying d*ldo hit Sophie Cunningham.

Here are some of the reactions.

The first incident happened on July 29 during a game between the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream in Atlanta. It occurred again on Aug. 1 in another Valkyries game, this time against the Sky in Chicago. The WNBA announced over the weekend that the perpetrator in Atlanta was arrested and charged.

Sophie Cunningham joked about after second WNBA 'mean green' incident

After a fan threw another green adult toy back at the start of the month during the Golden State Valkyries-Chicago Sky game, Sophie Cunningham took to Twitter about the possibility of players getting hit.

Following Tuesday's incident in Los Angeles, Cunningham's comments have come full circle after she seemingly got hit late in the second quarter by "mean green."

Cunningham's teammate, Sydney Colson, parodied the incident and even created a persona called "mean green." While it's alright to make light of the situation, it's something that the WNBA and each arena's security seriously. They might need to take serious action now rather than wait for something dangerous to happen.

Nevertheless, some players were able to laugh it off after the incident, including Cunningham, who got a hug from Julie Vanloo.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

