  • Sophie Cunningham launches no-holds-barred attack on Skip Bayless over clout chaser remark: "Get out of here"

Sophie Cunningham launches no-holds-barred attack on Skip Bayless over clout chaser remark: "Get out of here"

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 03, 2025 04:24 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury - Source: Imagn
Sophie Cunningham launches no-holds-barred attack on Skip Bayless over clout chaser remark: "Get out of here."

Sophie Cunningham’s back-and-forth with veteran sports show anchor Skip Bayless continues on social media. The exchange started three weeks ago when Bayless speculated about Caitlin Clark’s prolonged stint on the sidelines due to a right groin injury. He said that Indiana Fever guard has been taking a “mental break” from the “on-court bullying” and “cheap shots.”

Cunningham responded to Bayless, calling the Fox Sports analyst’s take “bulls**t” on her “Show Me Something” podcast two weeks ago. Bayless labeled the Fever guard a “textbook clout chaser” in his show for that response.

On Tuesday, Sophie Cunningham said this to her fans in the latest episode of her podcast:

“I’ve never met you, I’ve never really listened to you. Someone sent it to me, and I was like, ‘What is this?’ He’s calling me a clout chaser? Like you’re the one that had my name plastered all over your YouTube for 36 views, like, 'Get out of here.'”
also-read-trending Trending
Bayless claimed in his YouTube show two weeks ago that Cunningham took advantage of Caitlin Clark’s popularity to gain more fans and followers. He noted how Cunningham played the role of enforcer for Clark and how the former Phoenix Mercury guard defended her teammate in interviews.

Skip Bayless called Sophie Cunningham a “shrewd operator” for playing the “get-famous game” well.

For Cunningham, she doubled down on her response to Bayless that no one on the Indiana Fever lied about Caitlin Clark’s injury. Also, Cunningham has been known as a fierce competitor who defended her teammates, so her actions with the Fever are not uncommon.

Fans react to Sophie Cunningham’s response to Skip Bayless calling her a “clout chaser”

Sophie Cunningham, whose popularity has surged since signing with the Indiana Fever, continues to rehab from a knee surgery. Although sidelined, she has engaged fans on social media. Cunningham’s response to Skip Bayless calling her a “clout chaser” prompted reactions from fans.

One fan said:

“Bayless is an idiot.”
Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

One fan said:

Neither Bayless nor Cunningham is known to back off. Only time will tell how the social media feud will play out after the Indiana Fever star’s latest remark.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
