Sophie Cunningham launches no-holds-barred attack on Skip Bayless over clout chaser remark: "Get out of here"

Sophie Cunningham’s back-and-forth with veteran sports show anchor Skip Bayless continues on social media. The exchange started three weeks ago when Bayless speculated about Caitlin Clark’s prolonged stint on the sidelines due to a right groin injury. He said that Indiana Fever guard has been taking a “mental break” from the “on-court bullying” and “cheap shots.”Cunningham responded to Bayless, calling the Fox Sports analyst’s take “bulls**t” on her “Show Me Something” podcast two weeks ago. Bayless labeled the Fever guard a “textbook clout chaser” in his show for that response.On Tuesday, Sophie Cunningham said this to her fans in the latest episode of her podcast:“I’ve never met you, I’ve never really listened to you. Someone sent it to me, and I was like, ‘What is this?’ He’s calling me a clout chaser? Like you’re the one that had my name plastered all over your YouTube for 36 views, like, 'Get out of here.'”Bayless claimed in his YouTube show two weeks ago that Cunningham took advantage of Caitlin Clark’s popularity to gain more fans and followers. He noted how Cunningham played the role of enforcer for Clark and how the former Phoenix Mercury guard defended her teammate in interviews.Skip Bayless called Sophie Cunningham a “shrewd operator” for playing the “get-famous game” well.For Cunningham, she doubled down on her response to Bayless that no one on the Indiana Fever lied about Caitlin Clark’s injury. Also, Cunningham has been known as a fierce competitor who defended her teammates, so her actions with the Fever are not uncommon.Fans react to Sophie Cunningham’s response to Skip Bayless calling her a “clout chaser”Sophie Cunningham, whose popularity has surged since signing with the Indiana Fever, continues to rehab from a knee surgery. Although sidelined, she has engaged fans on social media. Cunningham’s response to Skip Bayless calling her a “clout chaser” prompted reactions from fans.One fan said:“Bayless is an idiot.”COACH GOAT @JasonJDanielLINK@CaitlinForThree @sophaller Bayless is an idiotAnother fan added:3rjbennett@gmail.com @3rjbennettLINK@CaitlinForThree @sophaller Skip is a clown 🤡🤡🤡🤡 SophieOne more fan continued:Freedom Runner @FreedomRunner5LINK@CaitlinForThree @sophaller F**k @RealSkipBayless. The only one clout chasing is him. Lol weak assAnother fan reacted:🇺🇸 🥸 Sofa Kingbad 🤌 🏧 @Wicket_SmahtLINK@CaitlinForThree @sophiecham_fan @sophaller @sophaller : EFF EMM. Do your thing, get well soon!!One fan said:TheBerenice @m_om_a86LINK@CaitlinForThree @sophaller Man I love this chick.Neither Bayless nor Cunningham is known to back off. Only time will tell how the social media feud will play out after the Indiana Fever star’s latest remark.