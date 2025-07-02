Sophie Cunningham melts hearts with viral picture featuring Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull in championship hat: "Hang this in the Louvre" 

Sophie Cunningham melted hearts all over social media after she posted a picture with Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull wearing championship hats. The Indiana Fever took on the Minnesota Lynx in the 2025 Commissioner’s Cup final on Tuesday.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Indiana won 74-59 without Clark, who was sidelined with injury. After the game, Cunningham shared a glimpse of the team’s celebrations on X/Twitter.

She posted a picture with Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark and wrote:

“Yurppppppp.”

One fan reacted to Cunningham’s picture with Clark and Hull and said:

“Hang this in the Louvre."

Cunningham was key in the Fever’s win over Minnesota, being one of five players to record double-digit points. She finished with 13 points and seven rebounds on 4-for-6 shooting. Natasha Howard was also stellar, recording 16 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Aliyah Boston recorded a near triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists while Kelsey Mitchell and Aari McDonald also had 12 points each.

The Fever completely shut down the Lynx's offense on defense tonight. The team held Napheesa Collier to just 12 points on 6-for-18 shooting. Furthermore, they held six players to less than five points, with four being scoreless.

“I'm not so sure”: Sophie Cunningham on WNBA’s new expansion cities

The WNBA is set to welcome three new teams to the league after announcing expansion teams for Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia on Sunday. Speaking to reporters after team practice on Monday, Sophie Cunningham didn’t seem very excited about the notion of playing in Detroit or Cleveland.

"I don't know how excited people are to be going to Detroit," Cunningham said via YahooSports. “There's more opportunities, so I get that aspect, but I also think you want to listen to your players too. Where do they want to play? Where are they going to get excited to play and draw fans?”

Cunningham added that she would’ve loved to see a new team added to Miami, Nashville or Kansas City.

After spending the entirety of her career with the Phoenix Mercury, Cunningham joined the Indiana Fever this offseason. She has done well for them, averaging 5.6 ppg and 5.1 rpg through 11 games. The Fever (8-8) is eighth in the league and will return to the court to take on the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday.

