Sophie Cunningham offers explanation for her comments on WNBA expansion after backlash from Detroit and Cleveland 

On Monday, the WNBA announced that in the coming years, both Detroit and Cleveland would be home to expansion teams. In response, Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham said that she wasn't sure how excited people would be to go to either of the two cities. Instead, Cunningham referenced Miami, Nashville and Kansas City as more preferable alternatives.

The comments landed her in hot water as both cities clapped back; however, Cunningham believes her comments were misunderstood. While speaking with the press on Thursday, Cunningham clarified her thoughts/

"I know the history behind the WNBA," Cunningham said. "I know that both of those cities have had teams before and they got us where we're at. So I'm thankful for that. All I was really getting at is like Broadway, the off-court lifestyle.

"That's all I was getting at. I'm thankful for what they've done, for our history of the sport. But that's all I was getting at. I think people totally misread that situation."

As Cunningham went on to explain, although athletes spend most of their time in the gym, it's "super important" to weigh lifestyle factors when deciding where to play.

Looking at the WNBA's expansion plans amid Sophie Cunningham controversy

The WNBA's expansion plan, which saw the league add the Golden State Valkyries for the 2025 season, will see Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia all have teams by 2030.

According to ESPN, Cleveland will play its first season in 2028, Detroit will play its first season in 2029, and Philly will play its first season in 2030.

Prior to that, Toronto and Portland will both receive teams for the 2026 season.

"The demand for women's basketball has never been higher, and we are thrilled to welcome Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia to the WNBA family," WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.

"This historic expansion is a powerful reflection of our league's extraordinary momentum, the depth of talent across the game, and the surging demand for investment in women's professional basketball."

After the conclusion of the ongoing 2025 season, the WNBPA (WNBA Players Association) and the league will look to finalize a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The WNBPA preemptively opted out of the deal, which expires at the end of the 2025 season, last year. Since then, no deal has been finalized. However, WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike updated fans last month, indicating that a deal is "on track."

