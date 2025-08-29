Sophie Cunningham pens her painful ordeal with candid picture amid frustrating injury rehab: "Starving but can't move"

After making an impact in her first season with the Indiana Fever, Sophie Cunningham now has to undergo a grueling rehabilitation process so that she can bounce back from a torn MCL. Recently, Cunningham went on social media to let the world know how her injury has affected her personal life.
In an Instagram story posted on Thursday, the Fever guard shared a selfie bearing a caption about the difficulties posed by her knee issues.
"starving but can't move," Cunningham wrote in the caption. "this damn couch is the only place comfortable for my knee."
It's no surprise that Cunningham is struggling to find a comfortable place for her knee, as she is barely two weeks removed from sustaining her season-ending knee injury in an Aug. 17 matchup against the Connecticut Sun.
In that game, Sun guard Bria Hartley collided with Cunningham's knee while dishing a pass from underneath the rim.
Many fans cried foul over this incident, with Cunningham's mother Paula calling Hartley a "mean" player who is "out of control." Notably, Cunningham (who used to play with Hartley in Connecticut) went on record to say that she had to correct her mother, as she didn't believe that the collision was intentional.
Though doctors have told the Fever guard that her knees are "looking real nice" despite the physical toll of professional basketball, there is no timetable at this point for Cunningham's return to action. For now, she will have to make adjustments to make herself comfortable at the very least.
"I would never want to play offense while she is guarding me": Sophie Cunningham praises Fever teammate's excellent performance on defensive end
A torn MCL, however, has not kept Cunningham from pouring out her support for her teammates. On Tuesday, she went on X to give a shoutout to one Fever player who was getting minutes off the bench in a matchup with the Seattle Storm.
"I would never want to play offense while Bri Turner is guarding me. Like ever," Cunningham tweeted.
That night, the 6-foot-3 Turner played 18 minutes and helped the Fever blow out the Storm 95-75. Turner's defensive chops are an asset that the Fever will count on as they continue to make their push towards the playoffs.