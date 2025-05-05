Sophie Cunningham posing up a storm gets Caitlin Clark's seal of approval over sweet gesture

Sophie Cunningham's display of her support for Caitlin Clark got her the approval from the Fever guard. On Monday, Fever's Instagram handle shared a picture on their account featuring their new star.

Ad

In the picture, the veteran guard is seen lying down on the court while pointing at Clark's name and number engraved on the court of the Carver Hawkeye Arena. The Fever expressed their thoughts on the picture in the caption of their upload:

"feelin’ 22 this morning."

Ad

Trending

Caitlin Clark appreciated her new teammate's support and expressed her thoughts in a comment under the post.

"Nice Sophie 😂😂😅😅," Clark commented.

Caitlin Clark comments on Cunnigham's sweet gesture. (Credits: @indianafever/Instagram)

On Sunday, the Fever took on the Brazilian National Women's Basketball team in their second preseason game. They dominated the South American squad and walked away with a 108-44 win.

Ad

The game was held at Caitlin Clark's alma mater's home arena, where the Rookie of the Year spent four years perfecting her craft. Clark played for the Iowa Hawkeyes and cemented herself as one of the best college basketball players before entering the 2024 WNBA draft.

She led her college team to two consecutive championship game appearances and despite not winning the title, Clark holds the record for the all-time scorer in the D1 NCAA tournament.

Ad

This was Clark's first preseason game this year as she missed out on the overtime thriller against the Washington Mystics on Friday due to a leg injury. The Fever guard immediately made an impact on her first game after a long time and ended the night with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Sophie Cunningham aims to get her own name on the court by shooting beyond Caitlin Clark's logo

Before her second preseason game, Sophie Cunningham was out warming up on the court. She took some pictures while warming up and highlighted the Caitlin Clark logo on the Hawkeye Arena court.

Ad

However, she soon expressed her ambition to get her name on the court. An X user shared a video of Cunningham revealing her plans to shoot beyond the Clark logo.

"I'm gonna hit one beyond that. it's gonna have number 8 SC," Cunningham said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Unfortunately, the new Fever guard could not fulfill her ambition as she got to play only 11 minutes against the Brazilians. However, she made the most of those minutes and provided value to her team coming off the bench.

Cunnungham ended the night with six points, three rebounds and one assist on 1-on-4 shooting from deep.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More